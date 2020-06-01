UPDATE: Looters swarm Target, Walmart, other stores in Bloomingon-Normal; 'it's senseless, it's sad'

Two people were in custody early Monday and several others were identified as persons of interest but not yet in custody, said Bleichner.

In Bloomington, police Sgt. Jared Bierbaum said more than 15 businesses had been damaged, including Thornton Oil gas station, 1011 N. Hershey Road; Six Points Liquor; Axline Pharmacy, 1210 Towanda Ave.; Freedom Oil, 1311 N. Linden St.; and "many" liquor stores.

Bierbaum reported broken windows, looting and several calls about gunshots.

At Target, 301 N. Veterans Parkway, Normal, a couple hundred people exchanged words with officers and then started throwing bottles, rocks and bricks after officers turned back a break-in attempt at the store earlier in the night. Bleichner said seven Normal squad cars were damaged.

"It was very confrontational for a couple of hours and that's when it turned violent," Bleichner said. "It's senseless, it's unnecessary, it's sad. We've had no serious injuries or deaths and we'll do everything we can do keep it that way."

About 35 officers blocked entry to the store, but Bleichner withdrew them to avoid injuries and the looters moved in. He could not address the extent of loss or damages.