UPDATE: Man killed by train on Bloomington tracks

BLOOMINGTON — A man was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning, Bloomington police said.

Around 6:20 a.m., officers and first responders were called to the area of Front and Allin streets, near Constitution Trail, after a passing motorist reported seeing a body.

Officers found the pedestrian, a 60-year-old man. The man's identity has not been released. He was pronounced dead by the McLean County Coroner's Office.

Police said no one else appeared to be involved with his death, but further details were not immediately available.

An autopsy will be completed by the coroner's office Thursday afternoon.

