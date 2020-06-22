You are the owner of this article.
UPDATE: Police reopen east Bloomington area after addressing 'mental health crisis situation'
11:45 a.m.  Bloomington police have reopened an area on the city's east side after responding to what was described as a "mental health crisis situation." 

In a social media post, the department had asked resident to avoid the area between East Jefferson Street to Locust Street and Towanda Avenue to the Colton Avenue/Davis Avenue area.

In an updated statement, the department said: 

"BPD officers and members from BPD's Crisis Negotiation Unit (CNU) were able to negotiate and safely secure the individual without incident. Since this is a mental health crisis situation, we will not report any additional information." 

10:45 a.m. Police in Bloomington are asking residents to avoid the area between East Jefferson Street to Locust Street and Towanda Avenue to the Colton Avenue/Davis Avenue area.

062320-blm-loc-1avoidarea

This image was posted by the Bloomington Police Department on Facebook. 

"Officers are blocking off the area as a precaution while they are responding to a situation involving a person going through a mental health crisis," the department said in a statement on social media about 10:45 a.m. Monday.

No other details were available.

This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available. 

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

