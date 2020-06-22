UPDATE: Police reopen east Bloomington area after addressing 'mental health crisis situation'

11:45 a.m. Bloomington police have reopened an area on the city's east side after responding to what was described as a "mental health crisis situation."
In a social media post, the department had asked resident to avoid the area between East Jefferson Street to Locust Street and Towanda Avenue to the Colton Avenue/Davis Avenue area.
In an updated statement, the department said:
"BPD officers and members from BPD's Crisis Negotiation Unit (CNU) were able to negotiate and safely secure the individual without incident. Since this is a mental health crisis situation, we will not report any additional information."
10:45 a.m. Police in Bloomington are asking residents to avoid the area between East Jefferson Street to Locust Street and Towanda Avenue to the Colton Avenue/Davis Avenue area.
"Officers are blocking off the area as a precaution while they are responding to a situation involving a person going through a mental health crisis," the department said in a statement on social media about 10:45 a.m. Monday.
No other details were available.
This is a developing story and will be updated if more information becomes available.
