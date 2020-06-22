UPDATE: Police reopen east Bloomington area after addressing 'mental health crisis situation'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

11:45 a.m. Bloomington police have reopened an area on the city's east side after responding to what was described as a "mental health crisis situation."

In a social media post, the department had asked resident to avoid the area between East Jefferson Street to Locust Street and Towanda Avenue to the Colton Avenue/Davis Avenue area.

In an updated statement, the department said:

"BPD officers and members from BPD's Crisis Negotiation Unit (CNU) were able to negotiate and safely secure the individual without incident. Since this is a mental health crisis situation, we will not report any additional information."

10:45 a.m. Police in Bloomington are asking residents to avoid the area between East Jefferson Street to Locust Street and Towanda Avenue to the Colton Avenue/Davis Avenue area.

"Officers are blocking off the area as a precaution while they are responding to a situation involving a person going through a mental health crisis," the department said in a statement on social media about 10:45 a.m. Monday.

No other details were available.