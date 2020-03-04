LINCOLN — As investigators continue to search for the cause of a fatal plane crash outside Lincoln, authorities on Wednesday released identities of the three men who were killed.

The Illinois State Police said those killed were pilot Mitchell W. Janssen, 22, of Princeville and passengers Matthew Hanson, 33, of Pulaski, Wis., and Kevin Chapman, 30, of Urbana.

The four-seat, single-engine Cessna 172 crashed into southbound lanes of Interstate 55 on the west side of Lincoln, near where the freeway crosses state routes 10 and 121, at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation but has not released information about where the plane was going or the cause of the crash. On Wednesday, the State Police said the aircraft had departed from Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington.

Janssen's Facebook page identifies him as a pilot for Air Wisconsin and as a flight instructor for Synergy Flight Center in Bloomington. Synergy, at 2823 E. Empire St., offers flight training, aircraft maintenance and hangar space near the Bloomington airport. Officials would not comment about the crash.

Janssen graduated from Princeville High School in 2015 and from Bradley University, where he was a starting pitcher on the baseball team, in 2019. As a senior, he led all NCAA Division I pitchers in earned run average for several weeks before ending the season 25th with the third-best season ERA in the metal bat era at Bradley, according to Bradley University Athletics.

Bradley University Athletics on Facebook posted: “Son, brother, teammate and friend. The entire Bradley community shares its condolences with Mitch’s family, friends and teammates.”

Janssen moonlighted as a commercial charter jet pilot during this final two years of college, becoming the youngest pilot in the world to fly a specific twin-engine jet. He purchased his own plane in 2018, according to Bradley University Athletics.

John Morgan of Bloomington, who has been flying professionally for more than 40 years, met Janssen as part of the aviation community, but did not know him personally.

“He carried himself very well as a professional,” he said of the young pilot.

Passenger Chapman was an ecologist with Shoener Environmental Inc., which has an office in Champaign. He earned his master’s degree from Utah State University in 2016, working as a graduate student researcher in the Fish Ecology Lab and studying ecology and watershed sciences.

Hanson, the other passenger, originally was from Wisconsin but more recently lived in Fort Collins, Colo. His obituary listed degrees in biology and environmental science, and he wrote his thesis on bald eagles in the Everglades. His friends referred to him as a "bird nerd."

‘Look out for each other’

The Central Illinois aviation community on Wednesday was still reeling from the shock of what happened.

“I think at first there is a sense of respect and numbness where we don’t try to talk or speculate about what happened,” Morgan said.

The region is home to several small flying clubs and private pilots. Morgan said Wednesday that the brotherhood of aviation enthusiasts is “numbed and quiet.”

Authorities continue to examine wreckage and records, with the Federal Aviation Administration and NTSB leading the investigation.

When more information is revealed, Morgan said the aviation community will be able to learn.

“We examine ourselves, what we can do better as an industry, what we can do better as professional pilots,” he said. “And that's really all we can do is learn and go on.”

Steven Barnes, safety officer for the Flying 20 Club in Springfield, hopes the NTSB can “shed light on it.”

“It definitely makes us think. When we hear things like that, everyone reaches out to pilots they know,” said Barnes, a certified private pilot since 2003. “It’s a tight-knit community. We definitely look out for each other.”

Sangamon Co. crash

The Springfield aviation community recently suffered its own loss, when a small private plane crashed near Springfield. In January, former Springfield Mayor Frank Edwards, Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards and Glenarm resident John Evans were killed when their twin-engine Piper Aerostar went down in an unincorporated area of Sangamon County after taking off from Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport in Florida.

When tragedies like this happen, “you always kind of place yourselves in the families’ shoes," Morgan said. "I just can’t imagine the parents, the siblings, the loved ones who have lost such a young life.”

After decades of experience, Morgan has had the opportunity to watch pilots come up in the industry, and many begin as flight instructors like Janssen.

“A lot of us start out as flight instructors ourselves and there’s a sense of pride in knowing we had a part in someone else’s professional development,” he said.

Barnes said working hard to earn certification and keep it creates a sense of camaraderie among pilots.

“It's a small faction of people that do fly so when you do become a part of that community … there’s a kinship there,” Barnes said.​

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer Paul Swiech and Maria Nagle contributed to this report.

