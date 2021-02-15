Updates: Weather-related closures for Bloomington-Normal region

The following is a list of weather-related closures in Central Illinois on Monday.
BLOOMINGTON
A snow route parking ban started Sunday evening.
"Even if your street is not designated as a snow route, all residents are encouraged to park off the street; keeping the streets free from parked cars will allow our plow drivers to perform a more efficient and safer snow removal operation. Our priority is to keep our citizens and city workers safe and sound," the city says.
Twin Cities School of Dance (1301 Morrissey Dr.) will be closed Monday, February 15, due to inclement weather. Classes will resume on Tuesday (2/16).
EUREKA COLLEGE
The Eureka College campus is closed Monday because of "wind chill and expected snow accumulation."
ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY
Illinois State University will close at noon Monday.
"All classes (in-person, hybrid, and online) that begin at noon or after are cancelled, including evening classes. Residence halls and dining centers will remain open. The Bone Student Center, Student Fitness Center, Bowling and Billiards Center, and Milner Library will be closed. On-campus COVID-19 testing sites are also closed. Only weather essential personnel should report to work. All other employees, regardless of current work location (on-campus or remote) are not required to work during the closure," the university said.
HEARTLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Due to severe weather, all Heartland Community College locations will close at 3 p.m. Monday. No in-person classes will be held this evening.
This includes the Normal, Pontiac, and Lincoln locations.
NORMAL
A parking ban is from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. No parked vehicles are allowed on streets.
"Cars must be moved off the streets to a driveway, garage or parking lot. Residents who do not have a driveway or garage may park their cars for free in the parking lots of the Town's parks, including but not limited to: Anderson, Fairview, and Underwood. A snow parking ban is activated to allow snowplow crews to clear the entire street including parking areas. For your safety, when approaching operating salt vehicles, stay at least 100 feet behind the equipment. It is inadvisable to pass salt or plow trucks," the town posted on Facebook.
LINCOLN
Snow plowing operations will begin at approximately 5 p.m. Monday. Snow Route parking bans are in affect. Crews will start with main routes outside of the downtown and then move into residential areas. Downtown will be done last. Crews may have to return to areas if needed.