Updates: Weather-related closures for Bloomington-Normal region

"Cars must be moved off the streets to a driveway, garage or parking lot. Residents who do not have a driveway or garage may park their cars for free in the parking lots of the Town's parks, including but not limited to: Anderson, Fairview, and Underwood. A snow parking ban is activated to allow snowplow crews to clear the entire street including parking areas. For your safety, when approaching operating salt vehicles, stay at least 100 feet behind the equipment. It is inadvisable to pass salt or plow trucks," the town posted on Facebook.