 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Veterans Parkway road work, lane closures begin Monday in Bloomington
0 comments
alert top story

Veterans Parkway road work, lane closures begin Monday in Bloomington

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Veterans Parkway in Bloomington will see nighttime lane closures starting Monday, April 5, and lasting until November, weather permitting, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

4 Central Illinois residents to be honored as Red Cross Heroes

The $6.4 million project consists of patching, milling and resurfacing of Veterans Parkway, starting at Commerce Parkway through the Washington Street intersection. The work will be completed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday. One lane in each direction will remain open on Veterans Parkway.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

10 historical photos of Bloomington-Normal

0 comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois has highest one-day COVID total since Feb. 5

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News