Veterans Parkway road work, lane closures begin Monday in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Veterans Parkway in Bloomington will see nighttime lane closures starting Monday, April 5, and lasting until November, weather permitting, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

The $6.4 million project consists of patching, milling and resurfacing of Veterans Parkway, starting at Commerce Parkway through the Washington Street intersection. The work will be completed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. Sunday through Friday. One lane in each direction will remain open on Veterans Parkway.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

10 historical photos of Bloomington-Normal

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.