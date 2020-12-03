 Skip to main content
Victim rescued from Kreitzer Avenue fire in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON — An injured person was rescued from a house fire Thursday night in the 500 block of Kreitzer Avenue in Bloomington.

Firefighters arrived about 7:45 p.m. to find flames coming from the east side of the two-story house. They found a victim who was unconscious on the first floor of the home, said a Bloomington Fire Department spokesman. The victim was carried outside by firefighters and placed in an ambulance.

Additional information on the victim and the victim's condition were not available late Thursday. 

Crews who responded to the scene found fire damage to the first and second floors as well as smoke coming from the attic.

Additional information on the extent of the damage and the cause was not available late Thursday. 

Firefighters were well into fighting the fire when the victim was discovered and carried from the structure.

A ladder and several pumper trucks were on the scene as of 8:30 p.m.

The Normal Fire Department also was called to the scene to assist.

The house is south of East Oakland Avenue. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. 

