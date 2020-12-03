Victim rescued from Kreitzer Avenue fire in Bloomington

Bloomington firefighters give first aid to a fire victim who was carried out of the first floor of a two-story home in the 500 block of Kreitzer Avenue about 8:15 p.m. Thursday. The victim appeared to be critically injured.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington firefighters work at the scene of a house fire about 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the 500 block of Kreitzer Avenue
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
BLOOMINGTON — An injured person was rescued from a house fire Thursday night in the 500 block of Kreitzer Avenue in Bloomington.
Firefighters arrived about 7:45 p.m. to find flames coming from the east side of the two-story house. They found a victim who was unconscious on the first floor of the home, said a Bloomington Fire Department spokesman. The victim was carried outside by firefighters and placed in an ambulance.
Additional information on the victim and the victim's condition were not available late Thursday.
Crews who responded to the scene found fire damage to the first and second floors as well as smoke coming from the attic.
