You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
VIDEO: Barn in flames west of Bloomington-Normal in controlled burn
0 comments
breaking top story

VIDEO: Barn in flames west of Bloomington-Normal in controlled burn

{{featured_button_text}}
Carlock Fire Protection District, controlled burn

Carlock Fire Protection District monitors a barn fire, ignited for a controlled burn Tuesday morning.

Carlock Fire Protection District brought down a barn Tuesday morning in a controlled burn west of Normal.

Fire Chief Greg Mohr said slower wind speeds offered good timing for the burn as part of clearing up a property near Rivian where the district had previously participated in training exercises.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 comments
1
0
1
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News