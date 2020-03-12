VIDEO: Emergency responders from McLean County, beyond train for explosion and rescue at Asmark in Bloomington

“It’s really the perfect facility to be able to do this safely rather than trying to do it inside of a real grain bin where there’s real risks,” Swaney said.

In addition to the grain bin rescue, several dummies standing in for victims became entangled in machinery and stuck on an elevated platform as part of the simulation.

As they worked to extract and treat victims, Normal Battalion Chief Jim Vaughn said part of the advantage of this training is the opportunity to challenge new leaders coming up in the organizations.

“Our tech rescue team has been in business for years, since shortly after 9/11 … and some of our leaders are getting older and we’re trying to move folks out, trying some new leadership out, just getting ready to turn things over,” he said.

Through dense fog and added fake fog, responders from Bloomington hazmat-suited up to stop a leaking anhydrous ammonia tank, which officials said was especially dangerous because the gas is invisible and odorless.