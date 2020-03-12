VIDEO: Emergency responders from McLean County, beyond train for explosion and rescue at Asmark in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A simulated bomb exploded in west Bloomington on Thursday morning, leading multiple emergency response agencies through a “snowballing” training exercise.
Danvers Fire Department took command at the Asmark Institute Agricenter, at 14171 Carole Drive, for the exercise developed by the local Mutual Aid Box Alarm System (MABAS) and Emergency Management Agency.
The simulated bomb and second detonation were part of ultimately “a terrorist attack on an agricultural business,” said Matt Swaney, public information officer and fire inspector for the Normal Fire Department. “We have a grain bin rescue; we have trapped victims; we have a chemical release, hazardous materials; and we’re able to also manage treating the victims in there.”
Seven emergency agencies brought in specialized units to handle the exercise, including technical rescue from Normal fire and the Urbana Fire Department and hazardous materials response from the Bloomington Fire Department.
“The way the state set things up is if there’s a major incident, the initial response agency isn’t responsible for handling the whole thing by themselves. They can get on scene and then request resources from their mutual aid agencies,” Swaney said. “They’re close enough because they’re scattered throughout the state that the response times are relatively low.”
Danvers Fire Chief Glen Rosecrans said he thought the drill went well and helped everyone feel more prepared for a real incident to strike.
“It’s an excellent training opportunity,” he said. “You don’t get training opportunities like this very often, not with a multi-jurisdiction thing like this. We’re pretty lucky to have Asmark in our district as well.”
Inside Asmark, responders entered a simulated grain bin full of plastic pellets to save a “victim” who was buried because they were working on the bin when the bomb exploded.
“It’s really the perfect facility to be able to do this safely rather than trying to do it inside of a real grain bin where there’s real risks,” Swaney said.
In addition to the grain bin rescue, several dummies standing in for victims became entangled in machinery and stuck on an elevated platform as part of the simulation.
As they worked to extract and treat victims, Normal Battalion Chief Jim Vaughn said part of the advantage of this training is the opportunity to challenge new leaders coming up in the organizations.
“Our tech rescue team has been in business for years, since shortly after 9/11 … and some of our leaders are getting older and we’re trying to move folks out, trying some new leadership out, just getting ready to turn things over,” he said.
Through dense fog and added fake fog, responders from Bloomington hazmat-suited up to stop a leaking anhydrous ammonia tank, which officials said was especially dangerous because the gas is invisible and odorless.
“There’s not a lot you can do other than clear the path and let it dissipate,” said Eric Davison, public information officer for Bloomington fire.
The initial response for an anhydrous leak is finding “hot and cold zones” using test papers to detect the gas, monitoring the wind direction and foot traffic in the area and determining if the leak can be stopped; “Sometimes it’s as simple as turning the valve,” he said.
“Obviously if something bad were to happen, it’s not just going to be isolated to a technical rescue or a fire or a hazmat thing,” Vaughn said of the exercise. “There’s going to be a lot of things going on so it’s important for us to all get together and work together and deal with kind of that chaos that comes with getting multiple agencies together.”
