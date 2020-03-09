Virus worries won't stop basketball finals in Peoria, IHSA says; Roanoke, Fieldcrest teams play Tuesday

NORMAL — Boys basketball finals will go on as planned this weekend in Peoria despite ongoing concerns with coronavirus, authorities said Monday.

The Class 1A and 2A state finals are at Carver Arena in Peoria.

"The coronavirus is, and will likely remain, a topical discussion item for the foreseeable future for those in education,” said IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson. “As a result, the IHSA recently convened its Sports Medicine Advisory Committee to provide guidance to our member schools on education and prevention. We have no plans to suspend or alter any IHSA winter State Series tournaments at this juncture, and will work with local health departments in the event any changes are recommended. We will also continue to work with medical experts to get our member schools the most up-to-date information, and best practices, in order to keep their students safe."

Roanoke-Benson will face Chicago Fenger High School in the Class 1A super-sectional on Tuesday in Normal for the right to advance to state. Also, Fieldcrest plays Timothy Christian in the Class 2A DeKalb super-sectional Tuesday.

The Illinois Mennonite Relief Sale is still scheduled to go on March 20 and 21 at the Interstate Center in Bloomington, said Ruthie Roth, sale executive secretary.