Washington man identified in crash that killed 4 on Interstate 55

LINCOLN — Authorities on Friday released the name of a Washington man killed in a crash on Interstate 55 Wednesday night.

Seth Phillips, 47, was driving north on I-55 near milepost 122 when he lost control of his vehicle in the heavy rain, state police said. The van crossed the median and entered oncoming southbound traffic, where a semitrailer truck struck the vehicle.

Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, as were a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, all from Washington, Illinois.

The names of the teens were not released by Illinois State Police.

A 13-year-old girl was also a passenger in the van and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No updates on her condition were available.

The driver of the semi truck refused medical treatment and a passenger in the truck was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation into this fatal crash.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

