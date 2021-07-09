 Skip to main content
Washington man identified in crash that killed 4 on Interstate 55

LINCOLN — Authorities on Friday released the name of a Washington man killed in a crash on Interstate 55 Wednesday night.

Seth Phillips, 47, was driving north on I-55 near milepost 122 when he lost control of his vehicle in the heavy rain, state police said. The van crossed the median and entered oncoming southbound traffic, where a semitrailer truck struck the vehicle.

Phillips was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, as were a 16-year-old girl, a 17-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy, all from Washington, Illinois.

The names of the teens were not released by Illinois State Police.

Union plans to picket Corn Crib before Blues Traveler show

A 13-year-old girl was also a passenger in the van and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. No updates on her condition were available.

The driver of the semi truck refused medical treatment and a passenger in the truck was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is continuing the investigation into this fatal crash.

Even though people didn't drive a lot last year, traffic deaths actually increased by the largest margin in the last 13 years.36,680 people died in crashes last year, an increase of 7% from 2019.The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's because fewer people were on the roads. So, more people started speeding, not wearing seat belts or driving under the influence.Miles traveled by vehicle fell 13% in 2020 from 2019.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

