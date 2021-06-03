Watch now: 15 complaints lodged against Bloomington police this year

BLOOMINGTON — Fifteen complaints have been filed against Bloomington police officers this year.

At least four have been resolved without review by the city's police review board, and eight are still pending before the police department.

Bloomington police Sgt. Bill Wright on Thursday told the Public Safety and Community Relations Board that at least one resolved complaint is heading for PSCRB review.

The appeal, which Wright characterized as "kind of a different one," will be the first taken up by the PSCRB in 2021. It will be on the board's July agenda.

Wright said the initial complaint stems from a vehicle that was towed "quite a while back" and that the department found that "officers acted appropriately and everything was done like it should have been."

The 15 complaints involve 17 allegations, including one for violation of policy, two for excessive force, two for harassment, two unlawful arrest and two for unlawful search and seizure.

Eight of the allegations are for dissatisfaction with service.

Wright said that two of the complaints stem from incidents in 2019 and another two complaints stem from incidents in 2020.

A pair of the complaints, Wright said, were filed by the same person and relate to the same incident.

"We're not really sure — we haven't been able to make contact with him, he's not returning any phone calls or anything like that," Wright said. "So we're not really sure, where the disconnect is on that one."

The police department in 2020 fielded 22 complaints involving 27 allegations. Five were appealed to the board in 2020 for review.

An individual can lodge a formal complaint against an officer by submitting a citizen complaint form on the department's website, or to the department, 305 S. East St.

All complaints about Bloomington police must be filed first with the police department, which investigates them. A complainant dissatisfied with the outcome of the investigation can appeal the resolved complaint to the board.

Members of the PSCRB can only review whether department protocols were followed properly in the department's own investigation of the complaint. They have no authority over the department.

The board is also tasked with building community outreach, anticipating and preventing problems and making recommendations to the city based on public input and analysis of data.

In April the police department responded to 6,105 calls for service, up from 6,017 calls in April 2020, Wright said.

Of April's calls, 99.7% were handled without the use or display of force, Wright said.

The remaining 0.3% includes 12 incidents of using force, involving 16 officers, and five incidents of showing force, involving five officers, Wright said.

Officers report and the department documents every time an officer displays and every time an officer uses a Taser, pepper spray or a firearm.

Of the dozen use of force incidents, one involved three officers and two involved two officers each, Wright said.

One of the two-officer incidents occurred when they deployed their Tasers on a man while attempting to arrest him on a domestic battery charge.

The man, Wright said, "immediately began fighting with officers" and then "was taken into custody without any further incident," after the officers deployed their Tasers on him.

Wright did not detail the other 11 use of force events.

