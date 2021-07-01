Watch now: 17 complaints filed against Bloomington police this year

BLOOMINGTON — Two more complaints have been filed against Bloomington police officers, bringing the total number of complaints lodged this year to 17.

Twelve complaints have been resolved without review by the Bloomington Public Safety and Community Relations Board, and five are still pending before the department.

The 17 complaints involve 21 allegations, including one for a false report, one for disparaging or disrespectful remarks, one for harassment and one for violation of policy. Two allegations are for excessive force, two for unlawful arrest, two for damaged property and three for unlawful search and seizure.

Eight of the allegations are for dissatisfaction with service, which covers "a multitude of things," said Bloomington police assistant chief Chad Wamsley.

"It's kind of one of them things that (a complainant) is upset because it wasn't the outcome they wanted," Wamsley said of the eight allegations.

Two of the complaints stem from the incidents in 2019 and another two complaints stem from incidents in 2020. A pair of the complaints were filed by the same person and relate to the same incident, Wamsley said.

At least two resolved complaints are headed for PSCRB review. One may be canceled because the complainant did not make her appeal to the board within 30 days.

The other appeal stems from an individual whose vehicle was towed by the department after someone reported it had been sitting in a neighborhood without being moved for an extended period, according to preliminary details shared with the board Thursday.

The individual filed a complaint with the department after her Freedom of Information Act request for the identity of the individual who reported her vehicle to the department was denied.

The department resolved the complaint, finding officers handled the situation using the correct methods, and the complainant appealed to the PSCRB.

Board members will make an official ruling on that appealed complaint — its first of 2021 — at its August meeting.

The police department in 2020 fielded 22 complaints involving 27 allegations. Five were appealed to the board in 2020 for review.

An individual can lodge a formal complaint against an officer by submitting a citizen complaint form on the department's website or to the department, 305 S. East St.

All complaints about Bloomington police must be filed first with the police department, which investigates them. A complainant dissatisfied with the outcome of the investigation can appeal the resolved complaint to the board.

Members of the PSCRB can only review whether department protocols were followed properly in the department's own investigation of the complaint. They have no authority over the department.

The board is also tasked with building community outreach, anticipating and preventing problems and making recommendations to the city based on public input and analysis of data.

In June the police department responded to 5,139 calls for service, up from 5,128 calls in June 2020, Wamsley said.

Of June's calls, 99.6% were handled without the use or display of force, Wamsley said.

The remaining 0.4% included 10 incidents of using force, involving 14 officers, and nine incidents of showing force, involving 10 officers, Wamsley said.

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

