 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: 2 injured in I-74 crash west of Carlock
0 comments

Watch now: 2 injured in I-74 crash west of Carlock

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A crash between two semi trailer tractors has closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 west of Carlock.

CARLOCK — A crash involving two trucks Friday closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 west of Carlock for several hours and sent both drivers to the hospital.

052921-blm-loc-174wreck

A Congerville firefighter inspects the remains of the tractor from one of two trucks involved in a crash on Interstate 74 west of Carlock around noon Friday. 

The crash occurred about 11:37 a.m. near milepost 116 in Woodford County. Illinois State Police and fire crews from Congerville responded to the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 2016 white International box truck was stalled in the roadway for unknown reasons when a 2018 yellow International truck tractor semi trailer struck it from behind, according to a news release from ISP.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

At approximately 11:53 a.m., all eastbound lanes were shut down for the traffic crash investigation and cleanup of debris. 

052921-blm-loc-274wreck

Wrecker operators recover one of two trucks involved in a crash around noon Friday on Interstate 74 west of Carlock. 

At 1 p.m., a semitrailer truck and its load were seen in the median between the eastbound and westbound lanes; the cab appeared severely damaged by flames. A second truck and its load had broken through the right guardrail on the eastbound lane and was seen lying down the side of an embankment near a creek.

052921-blm-loc-374wreck

First responders inspect the scene of a crash involving two trucks around noon Friday on Interstate 74 west of Carlock.

Eastbound lanes remained closed throughout the afternoon, with traffic being diverted onto eastbound U.S. 150 at milepost 112.

All lanes were open by about 5:30 p.m.

834A1733-1DA8-4AA4-9A01-170AFB572416 (2).jpeg

A crash Crews work to clean up the scene of a crash involving two trucks that closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 west of Carlock on Friday.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Rally in Bloomington for Palestinians

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News