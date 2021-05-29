Watch now: 2 injured in I-74 crash west of Carlock

CARLOCK — A crash involving two trucks Friday closed the eastbound lanes of Interstate 74 west of Carlock for several hours and sent both drivers to the hospital.

The crash occurred about 11:37 a.m. near milepost 116 in Woodford County. Illinois State Police and fire crews from Congerville responded to the scene.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 2016 white International box truck was stalled in the roadway for unknown reasons when a 2018 yellow International truck tractor semi trailer struck it from behind, according to a news release from ISP.

Both drivers were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

At approximately 11:53 a.m., all eastbound lanes were shut down for the traffic crash investigation and cleanup of debris.

At 1 p.m., a semitrailer truck and its load were seen in the median between the eastbound and westbound lanes; the cab appeared severely damaged by flames. A second truck and its load had broken through the right guardrail on the eastbound lane and was seen lying down the side of an embankment near a creek.

Eastbound lanes remained closed throughout the afternoon, with traffic being diverted onto eastbound U.S. 150 at milepost 112.