Watch now: 3 more formally charged in Bloomington-Normal looting

BLOOMINGTON — Three more people have been formally charged with felony crimes after two nights of looting and vandalism in the Twin Cities, including one man accused of injuring a Bloomington police officer.

The incidents followed nonviolent local marches and rallies protesting the death of George Floyd on May 25 at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

Micah Pacquette, 22, Bloomington, was charged with Class 2 felony aggravated battery, Class 2 felony burglary, Class 4 looting, Class 4 mob action and Class 4 criminal damage to government-supported property (a police vehicle) related to an incident at Kohl's at Eastland Mall.

McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Don Rood III, reading from a probable-cause statement Thursday in court, said that as a "large, angry mob had descended on the location" shortly before midnight Monday, Pacquette approached a marked police vehicle parked outside the store, occupied by three uniformed officers.