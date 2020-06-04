Watch now: 3 more formally charged in Bloomington-Normal looting

BLOOMINGTON — Three more people have been formally charged with felony crimes after two nights of looting and vandalism in the Twin Cities, including one man accused of injuring a Bloomington police officer.
The incidents followed nonviolent local marches and rallies protesting the death of George Floyd on May 25 at the hands of police in Minneapolis.
Micah Pacquette, 22, Bloomington, was charged with Class 2 felony aggravated battery, Class 2 felony burglary, Class 4 looting, Class 4 mob action and Class 4 criminal damage to government-supported property (a police vehicle) related to an incident at Kohl's at Eastland Mall.
McLean County Assistant State's Attorney Don Rood III, reading from a probable-cause statement Thursday in court, said that as a "large, angry mob had descended on the location" shortly before midnight Monday, Pacquette approached a marked police vehicle parked outside the store, occupied by three uniformed officers.
"Pacquette proceeded to forcefully hurl a large rock into the vehicle windshield more than once. The rock shattered the police vehicle windshield and sent shards of broken glass into the vehicle and struck (one of the officers) in his face," according to the probable-cause statement.
Pacquette then went to the glass entrance doors of the store and, along with a group of people, threw rocks at the the building, Rood said. Pacquette was seen punching a glass pane.
When Bloomington police arrested Pacquette at his residence on Tuesday, they recovered several boxes of jewelry that had Kohl's sales tags on them, according to the probable-cause statement.
The statement said Pacquette admitted damaging the glass entrance to the store and was medically treated for an injury to his hand.
Judge Pablo Eves set bail at $500,000; Pacquette will have to post $50,035 to be released from jail. A preliminary hearing is set for June 26.
Other cases are tied to Sunday night's looting of the Target store in Normal.
Christopher L. Knotts, 22, of Bloomington, is charged with Class 4 theft, accused of stealing a damaged police protective riot shield that had been placed outside the building. Knotts was arrested Wednesday morning after a juvenile relative posted a picture of the police equipment on social media.
Bail was set for Knotts at $45,000, meaning he will have to post $4,535 to be released. A preliminary hearing is set for June 26.
Jordan Gilliam, 19, of LeRoy, was formally charged with one count each of Class 2 felony burglary and Class 4 looting and four counts Class 4 felony mob action. His bail was set at $100,000; he will have to post $10,035 for release.
His brother, Matthew Gilliam, 24, also of LeRoy, faces four counts of Class 4 felony mob action. He was charged Wednesday and was jailed in lieu of $10,035.
The brothers were arrested by Normal police after Matthew Gilliam showed LeRoy police, responding Monday to a disturbance at the brothers' residence, merchandise stolen from Target during the looting spree.
Their preliminary hearings are June 26.
After the store had been burglarized and looted by several people, Normal police officers positioned themselves at the front of the building, court document said.
A large group of people, including the Gilliam brothers, "approached the officers and loudly chanted and then violently hurled rocks and bottles of water at police," according to a probable-cause statement.
One of those officers suffered a bruise to his arm when someone "hurled a projectile at the officer," said the probable-cause statement. Normal police vehicles also were damaged. The Gilliam brothers were seen discharging fireworks at police, the statement said.
At the Gilliams' home, police recovered numerous items stolen from Target, including an Apple iPhone, Apple iPhone cases, an Apple watch, headphones, backpacks and a bottle of alcohol, according to the probable-cause statement.
