Watch now: 36 people displaced as fire ravages west Bloomington apartment building
Watch now: 36 people displaced as fire ravages west Bloomington apartment building

BLOOMINGTON — Thirty-six people escaped a burning west-side Bloomington apartment building unharmed Sunday night, according to the Bloomington Fire Department.

Crews responded to a call at 7:51 p.m. and arrived at a "working structure fire" at the Traditions Bloomington Apartments, 265 Reeveston Drive, Battalion Chief Mike Hartwig said.

Video: West-side Bloomington apartment fire

Firefighters arrived to flames spreading up an exterior wall of the 20-unit building and found the fire spreading through an attic space. Residents evacuated the building as crews made an offensive attack with two hand lines and searched the building to make sure everyone was out, according to Hartwig and a Bloomington Fire Department Facebook post.

While no injuries involving residents or firefighters were reported, one cat was transported to an animal hospital with what seemed to be non life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.

Hartwig said Red Cross and Traditions Apartments were assisting the displaced tenants in the apartments' main office. All units of the building were unlivable because of fire, smoke and water damage, Hartwig said.

As some firefighters and equipment were leaving the scene about 11:30 p.m., Hartwig said some crews would remain on scene into Monday morning to watch for hot spots.

The fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

