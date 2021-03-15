Watch now: 36 people displaced in Bloomington apartment fire

BLOOMINGTON — Thirty-six people escaped a burning west-side Bloomington apartment building unharmed Sunday night, according to the Bloomington Fire Department.

Crews responded to a call at 7:51 p.m. and arrived at a "working structure fire" at the Traditions Bloomington Apartments, 265 Reeveston Drive, Battalion Chief Mike Hartwig said.

Firefighters arrived to flames spreading up an exterior wall of the 20-unit building and found the fire spreading through an attic space. Residents evacuated the building as crews made an offensive attack with two hand lines and searched the building to make sure everyone was out, according to Hartwig and a Bloomington Fire Department Facebook post.

While no injuries involving residents or firefighters were reported, one cat was transported to an animal hospital with what seemed to be non life-threatening injuries, the fire department said.