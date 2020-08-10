You have permission to edit this article.
CENTRAL ILLINOIS WEATHER

Watch now: 60-70 mph winds in Central Illinois storm, weather service says

  • Updated
081120-blm-loc-1storms

Bloomington firefighters arrive to survey damage from an uprooted tree to a house in the 600 block of East Washington Street in Bloomington on Monday.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — A fast-moving storm that swept through Central Illinois left behind downed trees and power lines, blocked roads and thousands of people without power Monday evening. 

“The damage that we’ve been hearing for the most part in Central Illinois is tree limbs down, wind gusts of 60 to 70 miles an hour, some trees that have been uprooted," said Chris Geelhart, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Lincoln. 

Building damage was reported around Peoria and Champaign, he said.

081120-blm-loc-2storms

A tree blocks East Locust Street in Bloomington on Monday. Locust was closed to through traffic beyond the intersection with North Clinton Street.

The damage was caused by a derecho, a rare storm that swept across the Midwest with 100 mph winds in some areas. It lasted several hours as it tore from eastern Nebraska across Iowa and parts of Wisconsin and Illinois.

“This was a pretty widespread situation that went through," Geelhart said. "Almost everywhere in Central Illinois from Springfield, Champaign north have had some sort of impact from it.”

Olive

The roadway is blocked in the 1100 block of West Olive Street. 

In northern Illinois, the National Weather Service reported a wind gust of 92 mph near Dixon, and the storm left downed trees and power lines that blocked roadways in Chicago and its suburbs. 

Cathy Beck, assistant director of the McLean County Emergency Management Agency, reported trees and limbs down and some power lines down throughout McLean County. About 2,800 McLean County residents were out of power around 6:30 p.m. Monday, she said. 

“Ameren crews are working on it,” Beck said. “I haven’t seen or heard of any structural damage.”

Pantagraph journalists found city crews blocking several streets with downed trees, large limbs and power lines between 4:30 and 6 p.m. Affected locations included the 100 block of West Olive, Locust Street at its intersection with Clinton Street, a section of Oakland Avenue just off of Allin Street and Madison Street near Walnut Street. 

Madison Walnut

A tree blocks the road at Madison and Walnut in Bloomington. 

Matt Swaney, public information officer with the Normal Fire Department, and Eric Davison, public education officer with the Bloomington Fire Department, each reported minimal damage from the storm that passed through Bloomington-Normal on Thursday afternoon.

While some tree branches and power lines were down and firefighters were busy responding to calls during the duration of the storm, both departments reported no serious damage from the storm.

Paul Swiech, Analisa Trofimuk, Sierra Henry, Lewis Marien and the Associated Press contributed to this story. 

Can you help? The latest Crime Stoppers of McLean County cases

