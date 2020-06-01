Watch now: After a day of clean-up and worry, Bloomington-Normal looks forward

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington-Normal retailers cleaned up Monday after a night of vandalism and looting, and prepared for the possibility of another night of hostilities as Central Illinois joined the world in protesting the death of a black man by a white police officer in Minneapolis.
Civic and community leaders in both cities condemned the damage as store workers spent the day cleaning up broken glass, righting shelves and sorting merchandise. Broken windows were boarded up and contractors received calls for "pre-emptive board-ups," Paul Davis Restoration general manager Chris McConnell said.
Two arrests were made early Monday, and police identified several other people of interest after crowds taunted police officers at Target and Walmart and then broke into both stores, pushing carts full of merchandise to their cars. Businesses large and small — a jewelry store, gas station, liquor stores and a mom-and-pop restaurant — were among those damaged.
Target and the Normal Walmart remained closed Monday, although the Bloomington Walmart reopened. Some stores closed early, and Connect Transit said bus service would end at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
No serious injuries were reported related to the looting, although some police officers were bruised by thrown bottles, rocks and bricks at Target, where a standoff early Monday lasted over an hour before Chief Rick Bleichner withdrew his officers.
Police received at least 150 reports of damage from all parts of the Twin Cities. The vandalism and looting started within hours of the end of a peaceful rally and march in downtown Bloomington and a subsequent march that ended at the Bloomington Police Department.
Police also announced the arrest of a Bloomington man accused of deliberately driving his motorcycle through the post-rally crowd, injuring two people Sunday night.
Rumors flew through the Twin Cities during most of the day, and it was afternoon before mayors Chris Koos and Tari Renner said they had decided against instituting a curfew.
In the meantime, Specs Around Town Optical Boutique owner Julie Kubsch hired a remodeling company to board up windows at her business, 317 N. Center St., Bloomington.
“The 'why' is, it’s an old building. The windows are old. The structure is old. We’re just trying to protect it,” said Kubsch, who also removed a lot of her inventory. “After going through the COVID stuff and being closed for two months … it’s just cautionary, if the downtown were targeted. Let’s hope nothing happens.”
Elizabeth Aspbury, who co-owns Bobzbay, 419 N. Main St., planned to have her store’s windows boarded up by Monday night. She does not plan to open the business until June 5.
Owner Carmen Champion of Von Champs Boutique, 402 N. Main St., hadn't decided what to do.
“I have permission from Redbird Property Management to board up,” said Champion. “I am trying to figure out exactly how I would do that because if you look at the exterior of my building it’s brick and metal. So I am pulling a lot of non-essential stuff from the store. I already had my consigners pull their products. We’re just going to kind get a little bare bones in here for a while, but we’ll still be open.”
The mayors of Bloomington and Normal are going to let local law enforcement determine how to proceed to deter the looting and vandalism that occurred Sunday night and early Monday after a rally in Bloomington that drew more than 1,000 to show support for George Floyd.
