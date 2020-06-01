Watch now: After a day of clean-up and worry, Bloomington-Normal looks forward

Police received at least 150 reports of damage from all parts of the Twin Cities. The vandalism and looting started within hours of the end of a peaceful rally and march in downtown Bloomington and a subsequent march that ended at the Bloomington Police Department.

Police also announced the arrest of a Bloomington man accused of deliberately driving his motorcycle through the post-rally crowd, injuring two people Sunday night.

Rumors flew through the Twin Cities during most of the day, and it was afternoon before mayors Chris Koos and Tari Renner said they had decided against instituting a curfew.

In the meantime, Specs Around Town Optical Boutique owner Julie Kubsch hired a remodeling company to board up windows at her business, 317 N. Center St., Bloomington.

“The 'why' is, it’s an old building. The windows are old. The structure is old. We’re just trying to protect it,” said Kubsch, who also removed a lot of her inventory. “After going through the COVID stuff and being closed for two months … it’s just cautionary, if the downtown were targeted. Let’s hope nothing happens.”

Elizabeth Aspbury, who co-owns Bobzbay, 419 N. Main St., planned to have her store’s windows boarded up by Monday night. She does not plan to open the business until June 5.