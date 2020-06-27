Watch now: Building struck by gunfire Saturday, Normal police chief says

NORMAL — A heavy police presence is investigating a scene on Northbrook Drive in Normal.
Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner confirmed that a building was struck by projectiles Saturday.
“At this point, we don't know if it was a handgun or long gun or whatever, but we are going through that," he told The Pantagraph.
"It seems as though there was some altercation or argument that ensued out in front of the apartment building and that disagreement erupted into shots being fired," he added. "The building was struck but there were no injuries. We do have investigators and patrol officers on the scene.
We will have a heavy police presence if nothing else, looking for witnesses, and processing the scene,” he said.
Police were dispatched around 4 p.m.
Officers appeared to be searching the ground and examining houses in the area for evidence and signs of damage. A large crowd of people were present and watching the investigation.
At least eight squad cars from the Normal Police Department and three Illinois State University Police units were on the scene around 4:30 p.m. No fire or ambulance units were present at that time.
This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
Crime Stoppers of McLean County
Anthony Crose
Darius French
Star Jones
Kenneth E. Funk
Timothy L. King
Deonte Spates
Terrell Moon
Aaron J. Fluty
James Fields
Regina M. Evans
Carl R. Herrman
Brandon Finley
Timothy Chalcraft
Vincent Granderson
Tylon Rodgers
Deandre Dow
Fiona Sullivan
Kelli Shine
Tanicka T. Chiestder
Gene Jones
Ashley Robinson
Jacob Tempel
Shaquille Dorsey
James Fields
Oritsejolomi Mene-Okotie
Rafica Hooks
Caleb Lundskow
Angjell Brackins
Wilmer Hernandez
Patricia Seymon
Jerome Harris
Allen Creasy
Brooke Morlock
Donald Quesenberry Jr.
Devin Leigh Michel
Sergio Guevara
Brandy Andrews
Bobby Talley
Wilmer Hernandez
Felipe Reyes Jr.
Johnathon Schouten
Megan Bridget Coonelly
Devin Leigh Michel
Davis William Hopkins
Erin Joy Robertson
James Schulz
Sergio Guevara
Michael Watson
Richard James Sieracki
Cesar Armando Guerra y Guerra
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!