Watch now: Building struck by gunfire Saturday, Normal police chief says

NORMAL — A heavy police presence is investigating a scene on Northbrook Drive in Normal.

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner confirmed that a building was struck by projectiles Saturday.

“At this point, we don't know if it was a handgun or long gun or whatever, but we are going through that," he told The Pantagraph.

"It seems as though there was some altercation or argument that ensued out in front of the apartment building and that disagreement erupted into shots being fired," he added. "The building was struck but there were no injuries. We do have investigators and patrol officers on the scene.

We will have a heavy police presence if nothing else, looking for witnesses, and processing the scene,” he said.

Police were dispatched around 4 p.m.

Officers appeared to be searching the ground and examining houses in the area for evidence and signs of damage. A large crowd of people were present and watching the investigation.

At least eight squad cars from the Normal Police Department and three Illinois State University Police units were on the scene around 4:30 p.m. No fire or ambulance units were present at that time.