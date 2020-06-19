Watch now: Bloomington Fire Department makes 'Full House' video

×
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Fire Department has produced a Facebook video parodying the show "Full House."
The video, called "Fire House," had more than 18,000 views as of Friday.
"After watching countless hours of Netflix for inspiration we came up with a completely unique non-copyrighted way to introduce you to a few of our staff working here," the post reads.
