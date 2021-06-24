Watch now: Bloomington Fire Department puts out laundry room fire on Riley Drive

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in a two-story brick apartment building at 339 Riley Drive.

Firefighters arrived around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to find smoke coming out the front door of the building. An initial response crew went in with one line and found a dryer on fire in a laundry room.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Firefighters conducted a search of the building, and all occupants were evacuated. There appear to be at least 12 units in the apartment building, and no one was injured.

Firefighters said a small amount of smoke damage occurred on both floors.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.