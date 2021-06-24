 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Watch now: Bloomington Fire Department puts out laundry room fire on Riley Drive

  • 0
062521-blm-loc-1rileyfire

Bloomington firefighters check a chemical analyzer while fighting a fire in a two-story apartment building at 339 Riley Drive on Thursday afternoon. The first units on the scene found a clothes dryer on fire in the building. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
{{featured_button_text}}

The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a fire on Riley Drive on Friday afternoon.

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in a two-story brick apartment building at 339 Riley Drive.

Firefighters arrived around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to find smoke coming out the front door of the building. An initial response crew went in with one line and found a dryer on fire in a laundry room.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
ISU grad to represent Bloomington-Normal in Miss Illinois USA pageant

Firefighters conducted a search of the building, and all occupants were evacuated. There appear to be at least 12 units in the apartment building, and no one was injured.

Firefighters said a small amount of smoke damage occurred on both floors.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Riley Drive fire put out by Bloomington Fire Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News