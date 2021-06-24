Watch now: Bloomington Fire Department puts out laundry room fire on Riley Drive

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Fire Department is on the scene of a fire in a two-story brick apartment building at 339 Riley Drive.
Firefighters arrived around 3:30 p.m. Thursday to find smoke coming out the front door of the building. An initial response crew went in with one line and found a dryer on fire in a laundry room.
Firefighters conducted a search of the building, and all occupants were evacuated. There appear to be at least 12 units in the apartment building, and no one was injured.
Firefighters said a small amount of smoke damage occurred on both floors.