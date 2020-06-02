Watch now: Bloomington firefighters battling house blaze

A Bloomington firefighter looks for hot spots using an axe as he tears away burned building materials while fighting a fire at 107 S. Western Ave. about 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The house was unoccupied at the time of the blaze.
Bloomington firefighters reload their air packs and hydrate while fighting a fire at 107 S. Western Ave. about 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The front of the house was engulfed in flame when firefighters arrived on the scene.
Firefighters look for hot spots at a house at 107 S. Western Ave., Bloomington, where a fire was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday.
BLOOMINGTON — No one was injured early Tuesday when a house burned on the city's west side.
The fire at 107 S. Western Ave. was reported at 5 a.m. and mostly extinguished within a half hour. Firefighters continued to put out hot spots.
Bloomington Battalion Chief Jeff Emmert of Bloomington said the house was unoccupied. The house is owned by Kim Lilly, who was out of town at the time of the blaze, said her brother, Kandi Currie, who was notified of the fire by a neighbor.
