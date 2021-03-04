 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Bloomington is searching for a new police chief. Here's how you can weigh in.
0 comments
breaking top story
BLOOMINGTON

Watch now: Bloomington is searching for a new police chief. Here's how you can weigh in.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The city's police oversight board and community organizations want input from the public over the direction of the police department and the ideal attributes of the next police chief.

A nine-question "popular input survey" is now accessible on the city's website, after it was unveiled by the Bloomington Public Safety and Community Relations Board Thursday. The survey will stay open until March 31. 

"We're looking for a broad section of citizens around Bloomington to participate in the survey to give a more blanketed response to the questions that were asked," board member Arthur Taylor said. "I think the information that it will glean will be helpful in a report out to the city council and the mayor." 

One question asks participants to rank the top five priorities of the department, while another asks for a rating of how officers interact with the community. 

Another asks: "What are the most important qualifications for a new police chief?" 

The survey also includes an area for general comments about the agency. It is available at surveymonkey.com/r/PolicingFeedback

The board, along with a collection of other groups like Not in Our Town Bloomington-Normal, Black Lives Matter and the Bloomington-Normal NAACP, has said it expects to meet with the department before hiring a new chief. 

Member and Bloomington chief diversity and inclusion officer Michael Hurt at the board's February meeting said there's no "immediate timeframe" for hiring a new chief. The process is expected to start this spring, he said. 

Under city code, the new chief's appointment will be made by City Manager Tim Gleason. 

Chief Dan Donath retired on Sept. 1. He was sworn in on Sept. 9, 2019. Donath last summer said he had intended to stay three to five years as chief but "just had some personal things come up in recent times."

Greg Scott has been serving as interim chief since then. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Community questions 

The board and Assistant Chief Chad Wamsley, who oversees the department's office of professional standards, on Thursday also fielded a marathon of questions from the public. 

Zachary Gittrich, chairman of the Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America solidarity research workgroup, and Bloomington resident Ann Rountree delivered 23 questions. Among them were how the department categorizes uniform crime reporting offense codes and clarifications of specific portions of the department's union contract. 

Also asked of Wamsley were how many vehicles were towed by the agency in the last year, and the department's thoughts on Illinois' massive criminal justice reform bill that was signed into law last month.

Between Feb. 25, 2020, and Feb. 25, 2021, Wamsley said, 853 vehicles have been towed. In 2020, 844 vehicles were towed, compared to 765 in 2019.

"There's a lot in that bill that we're still trying to figure out ourselves," Wamsley said in answering the latter question. "Some of the stuff in there contradicts what other laws and policies are already in effect. There's a lot of stuff we gotta do to figure out what's there and that's the process we're involved in right now." 

Gittrich and Rountree also posed half a dozen questions to the board, mostly concerned with why it doesn't reveal the identity of a complainant who appeals how the department handles a complaint against an officer.

Many board members explained that keeping a complainant's identity confidential is crucial to keeping the review process objective and free of conflicts, especially because a member may know a complainant. 

Gittrich also asked, and the board seemed lukewarm to the idea, if members would consider changing their own bylaws to allow for access to every complaint filed against an officer. 

As of Thursday, the department has received and resolved three complaints in 2021, Wamsley said. 

One is related to an allegation of unlawful arrest, one to dissatisfied with service, one for harassment and violation of policy. Only one appears to be headed for PSCRB review, Wamsley said. 

"It's kind of an unusual circumstance, but I'll be frank it's one we already handled in the past," Wamsley said. "The other two I do not see as of right now." 

32 unsolved crimes in Illinois

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: There were gods at the Parkside Olympics

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News