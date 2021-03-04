Watch now: Bloomington is searching for a new police chief. Here's how you can weigh in.

Zachary Gittrich, chairman of the Bloomington-Normal Democratic Socialists of America solidarity research workgroup, and Bloomington resident Ann Rountree delivered 23 questions. Among them were how the department categorizes uniform crime reporting offense codes and clarifications of specific portions of the department's union contract.

Also asked of Wamsley were how many vehicles were towed by the agency in the last year, and the department's thoughts on Illinois' massive criminal justice reform bill that was signed into law last month.

Between Feb. 25, 2020, and Feb. 25, 2021, Wamsley said, 853 vehicles have been towed. In 2020, 844 vehicles were towed, compared to 765 in 2019.

"There's a lot in that bill that we're still trying to figure out ourselves," Wamsley said in answering the latter question. "Some of the stuff in there contradicts what other laws and policies are already in effect. There's a lot of stuff we gotta do to figure out what's there and that's the process we're involved in right now."