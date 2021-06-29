Watch now: Bloomington-Metcom reunion pondered, not close to reality

BLOOMINGTON — County and township officials would welcome the city of Bloomington’s request to rejoin Metcom, the countywide emergency communications system, but “numerous” details would need to be addressed.

The Bloomington City Council voted in January 2004 to leave Metcom and transfer control of the city’s emergency service calls to the police department at the end of 2005, saying at the time that Metcom made too many errors.

Bloomington’s dispatch center opened in June 2006.

Since then, there have been off-and-on talks about Bloomington returning to Metcom.

The loudest Bloomington advocate for the city rejoining the system has been former Mayor Tari Renner, who used his final months at city hall to publicly push for the switch.

At his 2021 state of the city address, Renner said Bloomington “should have never left (Metcom) to begin with,” and that rejoining it was “long overdue.”

The city ultimately would have to make a request to the Metcom Operational Board and Emergency Telephone System Board.

Underpinning their failure was a 2014 study by independent consultant Mike Leaf of MLJ Inc. of Moline, who the city hired to collect information about the Bloomington dispatch center and meet with Metcom to discuss the pros and cons of consolidating the city into the county system.

Leaf’s recommendation was to leave things how they are, citing how Bloomington serves as a back-up to Metcom and that Metcom's infrastructure at the time couldn’t support the Bloomington communication center’s volumes of calls.

Metcom Director Tony Cannon agreed to those points, but said if Bloomington chooses to rejoin, then Metcom would utilize an adjacent county’s dispatch system as backup.

“I’ve said since the beginning, even when they were wanting to leave, that a combined communication center that covers the entire county would provide the best service for all citizens,” said Cannon, who was Metcom assistant director in 2004.

Cannon said the current system can be difficult at times when receiving wireless 911 calls because some Bloomington callers need to be redirected from Metcom to the city’s dispatch center.

“That adds a few seconds to the call,” Cannon said. “It’s not an outrageous number, it’s nothing that really creates any big issue, but as the person calling I think you might have a little pause when you’ve got to be moved from one center to another.”

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner thinks there are benefits to having two dispatch centers, but “there are certainly drawbacks.”

“Things work well now, but if there was an opportunity to look at it and see other ways of being more efficient, I think it certainly would be,” Bleichner said.

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said he’s had nothing but positive experiences with Metcom and would like to see Bloomington return.

“I think it’s great for communications. I think it’d save the taxpayers money and it’s my firm belief that Bloomington should have never left Metcom,” Sandage said.

Whether Bloomington city officials should make a request to the Metcom Operational Board and ETSB, should be informed by another study, Bloomington Interim Chief Greg Scott told The Pantagraph.

“It may be worthwhile to rejoin Metcom, but until we sit down and look at fine details, we can’t know for sure,” Scott said. “I think it’s worth looking into. There may be some efficiencies we can gain by rejoining.”

Among some of the potential benefits, Scott said, are expanding personnel and sharing costs.

The city in fiscal year 2021 spent $2.1 million to keep the Bloomington Communications Center operating. For FY 2022, Bloomington’s budget allocates about $2.06 million to the center.

Those funds cover the salaries of a full-time communications manager, a full-time communications center shift supervisor, 16 full-time telecommunicators, and three seasonal telecommunicators, according to the FY2022 adopted budget.

Funds also pay for licensing fees and software and technology replacement. In late May, for instance, the council approved spending $134,621.56 to buy new software and in mid-April officials OK’d spending $176,523.69 to replace outdated consoles that telecommunicators use at the center.

Scott said “having a dispatch center is expensive,” but that there likely would be no additional material costs, like buying new equipment, were the city to rejoin Metcom.

A potential con to rejoining would be not enough capacity to handle Bloomington’s call volume.

“I have no idea if Metcom is situated enough to bring in another dispatch center,” Scott said. “Do they have the technical infrastructure, the space?”

That is the one of the biggest hurdles that Cannon expressed.

“There’s not enough space in our building to accommodate the extra personnel, so we would need to do a building expansion or a new building somewhere,” Cannon said.

He said an expansion to their current 2411 E. Empire St, Bloomington, building would be preferred.

Cannon said that while there have been talks over the years about Bloomington possibly returning to Metcom, he doesn’t feel any momentum from the city officially rejoining.

“I just know that there has been some, for the lack of a better term, fact-finding interest questions being asked (from Bloomington officials) and we’re just sitting back and waiting,” Cannon said.

Scott said the city’s decision to rejoin Metcom should ultimately take into account whether the shift disrupts services for residents.

“And that’s really where you have to be careful in the conservation,” Scott said. “Does this benefit the service to the resident? Because to them, as long as you’re calling and someone answers the phone and you get a response, then the dispatch center works.”

