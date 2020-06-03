Watch now: Bloomington, Normal clean up as violence slows

The incident at Kohl's Monday night, for instance, followed a social media invitation to a "parking lot party" earlier in the evening. About 200 people were outside Kohl's when police used at least three rounds of an aerosol gas and detonated a flash bang ordnance before making arrests related to looting and violence.

"We look forward to moving beyond COVID-19 and moving beyond the community unrest," said Bloomington City Manager Tim Gleason. "This is just the beginning of a conversation that, honestly, has been ongoing but needs to increase in this community."

Police are maintaining a visible presence to deter vandalism, and will engage once windows are smashed, Donath said.

He advised business owners to board and barricade as much as possible, ensure doors are locked, and use alarm systems to trigger responses.

Police and fire authorities said an overnight shooting and two house fires were not related to the local protests.

More than a dozen people were arrested in connection with the Kohl's incident. A total of 22 people have been arrested since the violence erupted Sunday night as part of a worldwide mix of rallies, protests and looting tied to the Memorial Day death of a handcuffed black man in police custody in Minneapolis.