Watch now: Bloomington-Normal NAACP urges youth to stand against racial injustice

BLOOMINGTON — Aniyah Thompson said she doesn’t know her fate, but she does know that she refuses “to be another George, Breonna, Ahmaud, Tony, Ma’Khia, Daunte, Arianna, Trayvon, Eric, Emmett, Natasha, Darren, Elijah…”

Thompson, a student at Normal Community High School, read a poem she wrote — which included many names of unarmed Black people who have been killed by police — at a vigil Sunday evening in Bloomington.

About 100 people assembled at a George Floyd mural at 724 W. Washington St., Bloomington, for a vigil titled “Waiting to Exhale,” organized by the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP.

The event was to acknowledge ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s recent murder conviction in the death of Floyd last May. Bystander video showed Chauvin, who is white, restraining Floyd, a Black man, by pinning his knee on Floyd’s neck until his death.

Bloomington-Normal NAACP President Linda Foster said the vigil was not just about recognizing the trial’s verdict, but especially about allowing local youth to voice their sentiments with local officials, such as the Bloomington and Normal police chiefs, and Normal Mayor Chris Koos, who were all in attendance.

