Watch now: Bloomington-Normal NAACP urges youth to stand against racial injustice

BLOOMINGTON — Aniyah Thompson said she doesn’t know her fate, but she does know that she refuses “to be another George, Breonna, Ahmaud, Tony, Ma’Khia, Daunte, Arianna, Trayvon, Eric, Emmett, Natasha, Darren, Elijah…”
Thompson, a student at Normal Community High School, read a poem she wrote — which included many names of unarmed Black people who have been killed by police — at a vigil Sunday evening in Bloomington.
About 100 people assembled at a George Floyd mural at 724 W. Washington St., Bloomington, for a vigil titled “Waiting to Exhale,” organized by the Bloomington-Normal branch of the NAACP.
The event was to acknowledge ex-Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin’s recent murder conviction in the death of Floyd last May. Bystander video showed Chauvin, who is white, restraining Floyd, a Black man, by pinning his knee on Floyd’s neck until his death.
Bloomington-Normal NAACP President Linda Foster said the vigil was not just about recognizing the trial’s verdict, but especially about allowing local youth to voice their sentiments with local officials, such as the Bloomington and Normal police chiefs, and Normal Mayor Chris Koos, who were all in attendance.
“We got together and we said we’re hearing the pain in our youth,” Foster said. “We are seeing the angst that is in their hearts. We are here for each one of our youth to let you know that we hear you and that we see you and that we’re not going to let what has happened in other places happen here. We’re not.”
Four other local high school students also shared poems or remarks at the vigil, which lasted about an hour.
“I can stand up here and tell you about the racist experiences I’ve encountered, but we did that last year,” said Jasmyn Jordan, a student at Normal West High School. “I can stand up here and tell you what needs to be changed, but we did that last year. I can stand up here and tell you my hopes for the future, but we did that last year. Last year. We can’t stop here and be stagnant.”
“I knew progress wouldn’t be quick, but it’s been 11 months and I still live in a society where I want to separate my Blackness from me like land and sea,” Jordan continued.
Bruce Clark, a local artist who painted the Floyd mural about five blocks west of downtown Bloomington, shared the contributions and part of his thought process that went into creating the mural.
He said the Boys and Girls Club “created the seeds” that allowed him to create the piece.
“This is not about George Floyd as much as it seems like it’s about George Floyd,” Clark said. “It’s about the voices of those who reckoned with the truth of what happened to one man.”