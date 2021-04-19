Watch now: Bloomington-Normal police 'prepared' for Derek Chauvin​ verdict

“We have a lot of planning and we learned a lot from last summer, so we’ve still got kind of a continuation plan. It would be pretty ill-advised for us not to plan for something,” Fermon said.

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said his department isn’t doing any extra planning other than keeping an eye on organized events.

“I think we’re better prepared this time. We know kind of what to expect and what manpower needs are,” Sandage said.

Steve Petrilli, assistant chief for the Normal Police Department, said an important part of planning is ensuring the department has enough officers on duty.

“One of the biggest components is an increased amount of staffing during certain times of day and with everybody being cognizant of the trial and the pending verdict, and just being aware of that as we strategically place resources based on where we see those needs,” Petrilli said. “We just make sure our staff is equipped and ready to respond.”

Petrilli, Fermon and Sandage did not elaborate on their agencies' plans for security reasons.