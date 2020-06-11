Watch now: Bloomington-Normal rioting, looting cause almost $205k in police OT, vehicle damage

NORMAL — Rioting and looting in the wake of some peaceful protests are adding up to a lot of unforeseen and unbudgeted overtime and other expenses for law enforcement departments in Bloomington-Normal.
Related overtime for the Normal, Bloomington and Illinois State Police departments and the McLean County Sheriff's Office total almost 2,400 staff hours at an average cost estimated to total more than $126,000 from May 31 through June 9.
Those numbers don't include business damage, stolen merchandise, or store repairs and clean-up.
The Normal Police Department is looking at an estimated $76,000 in damage to 11 squad vehicles after protesters threw frozen water bottles, rocks and bricks at police as they were guarding Target in Normal on May 31, just hours after a peaceful rally attended by more than 1,000 people outside the McLean County Law & Justice Center.
The May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, has resulted in protests, rallies and vandalism nationwide.
"Individuals were throwing things at the squad cars," said Bleichner. "They were jumping on the squad cars. They were using things like bats and crowbars to strike at the squad cars. Sometimes they smashed the windows. Sometimes they missed and hit the side of the car.
"We had probably about $17,500 in replacement cost of the glass alone — windshield, side windows and rear windows for some of those cars," said Bleichner. "All of the vehicles are back in use but that does not mean they are like they were before. There are some repairs that still need to be done, but all 11 are driveable and road-worthy."
Additionally, there was $500 to $600 in damage to protective shields held by officers and visors on their riot helmets when rioters threw objects at them, said Bleichner.
Bloomington police and McLean County sheriff's officers assisted outside Target while ISU police helped handle NPD's calls for service while NPD officers were busy at Target.
"We had officers that ended up staying over and helping. We called some in," Bloomington Police Chief Dan Donath said. "The next night was the big night at Kohl's (at Eastland Mall in Bloomington) and all of the subsequent nights we had extra officers on duty for the purpose of being ready for more looting or other problems."
BPD's overtime is estimated at $59,000 for about 918 hours, said Donath. "That's for seven days in a row, from May 31 through June 6."
Out of 110 officers, "a vast majority of them participated (in overtime duty at one time or another)," Donath said. "It's unfortunate. I wish it didn't happen because the city certainly has other things it can spend money on."
BPD had three vehicles damaged, resulting in $1,500 to $2,000 in repair costs. The sheriff's department had one vehicle damaged when a protester jumped on the hood.
At 1,032 hours of overtime compiled from May 31 through June 9, the Normal Police Department is looking at "ballpark estimate" of $61,000, said Bleichner.
The actual cost could be less because some officers prefer to store their overtime hours and take time off later, said Bleichner.
Many of the peaceful protests throughout that nine-day span took place outside of the McLean County Sheriff's Office.
"There is about 300 hours of overtime that must be paid," said Sheriff Jon Sandage. "Our main duty was to protect the Law and Justice Center and the jail.
The sheriff's deputies also assisted Bloomington and Normal police at different locations, said Sandage, adding he was still compiling costs.
"It's going to be a huge impact on our budget," said the sheriff. "We've got no choice between paying for that or what it would have cost if we hadn't protected the property and provided safety.
"Some of the protests were right outside the jail and that riled up some of the inmates, who were banging on the windows." Sandage added. "So we're still checking the windows at the jail for damage."
In addition to the May 31 incident, ISU had other extra staff hired back to assist "again as needed" from June 1 through June 3, said ISU Police Chief Aaron Woodruff.
"Our time reporting isn’t due until the 15th so I don’t have an exact number of hours but I would estimate we had around 120 hours of overtime," Woodruff. "Our average overtime rate is approximately $52 an hour so a very rough estimate of the costs was around $6,240. We didn’t have any damage to our vehicles or officer injuries."
During the unrest at Kohl's on June 1, one of the rioters smashed a rock into a squad car windshield, sending shards of glass into the face of an officer..
"I think he was wearing protective goggles so there was only minimal injury to him," said Donath, adding only one other BPD officer was injured.
"The officer that got a sprained wrist did not miss any work." said Donath. "He is doing just fine."
Bleichner said several NPD officers suffered minor injuries, "mostly bumps and bruises and scrapes," from thrown objects. None of the injuries resulted in any of the officers missing work. The sheriff's office had no deputies injured.
The minimal injuries were, in part, by design, said Donath.
"We were to be hands off, not engage with people," said Donath. "In a lot of cities you saw where they made a line to try and block people. So what are people going to do? They're going to try to come through you. Well, that creates the engagement. That creates injury on officers and the citizens.
"We didn't feel that was the right strategy for us," said Donath. "Until they broke the law, I didn't really care if they were riding around a parking lot, hanging out. ... That's perfectly fine. That doesn't bother us at all.
"But once they made entry and broke the glass and started coming out (of the Kohl's store) with stolen merchandise, then crimes had been committed and we utilized the tools we have available to reduce that and protect the property, but at the same time be conscientious not to create that engagement that could cause them or us to be hurt," said Donath.
Bleichner said it was fortunate that none of his officers were seriously injured at Target "because there were active threats against our officers. Individuals were targeting our staff, throwing things at them with an intent to cause harm."
Normal officers were at Target after a door was pried open and a mostly peaceful crowd eventually left. Officers split up to patrol other areas, but later returned to Target, where a larger crowd had returned.
"They decided to become vocal. That's when we decided to put on our crowd-control gear, and we just basically were going to hold that door because we were concerned that if we left they were going to just rush in and do what they ended up doing," said Bleichner.
"When the crowd became violent and smashing things, that was their decision, not our decision," he added. "For the safety of my staff, I made the decision we needed to leave."
Donath said he is proud of the way his officers responded during the Kohl's looting, which was "a very fluid, dynamic situation, and not knowing how it was going to turn."
"That was a very intense situation with a lot of people acting up and throwing rocks and throwing bricks," added Donath. "They did a great job of showing restraint until it was the time to act. And when they did, they did very appropriately. Nobody was hurt from a citizens' point of view and the injury to officers was very minimal."
So far, about 30 people — all either local residents or those with local ties — have been arrested in the Bloomington-Normal looting on various charges, including felony mob action, looting or burglary.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
