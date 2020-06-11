Watch now: Bloomington-Normal rioting, looting cause almost $205k in police OT, vehicle damage

During the unrest at Kohl's on June 1, one of the rioters smashed a rock into a squad car windshield, sending shards of glass into the face of an officer..

"I think he was wearing protective goggles so there was only minimal injury to him," said Donath, adding only one other BPD officer was injured.

"The officer that got a sprained wrist did not miss any work." said Donath. "He is doing just fine."

Bleichner said several NPD officers suffered minor injuries, "mostly bumps and bruises and scrapes," from thrown objects. None of the injuries resulted in any of the officers missing work. The sheriff's office had no deputies injured.

The minimal injuries were, in part, by design, said Donath.

"We were to be hands off, not engage with people," said Donath. "In a lot of cities you saw where they made a line to try and block people. So what are people going to do? They're going to try to come through you. Well, that creates the engagement. That creates injury on officers and the citizens.

"We didn't feel that was the right strategy for us," said Donath. "Until they broke the law, I didn't really care if they were riding around a parking lot, hanging out. ... That's perfectly fine. That doesn't bother us at all.