Watch now: Bloomington-Normal teenagers lead march, rally of 500 people to protest Floyd death

BLOOMINGTON — The front line in the fight against racism and injustice on Wednesday evening in Bloomington-Normal was formed by 17- and 18-year-olds.

A rally and march to protest institutional racism and violence against African-Americans was organized and led by a group of Bloomington-Normal high school and college students who have had enough.

They were joined by other teenagers and community allies who numbered about 500.

They spoke at a quickly organized rally in front of the McLean County Law and Justice Center, 104 W. Front St., then marched to City of Refuge Ministries, 401 E. Jefferson St., where they knelt in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — the time that a white police officer in Minneapolis on May 25 pressed a knee into the neck of George Floyd, a black man, who died after saying, "I can't breathe."

Then they marched back to the Law and Justice Center. After the event, some participants marched to the entrance of the McLean County jail, where chants that included, "Say his name — George Floyd," continued.