Watch now: Bloomington police ask for help locating armed robbery suspects

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington police are asking for help identifying two armed robbery suspects.
Police arrived to an apartment in the 1000 block of East Grove Street, Bloomington, at about 3:20 p.m. Thursday after a man reported an armed robbery at his home.
The male suspects are described by police as young, thin, and about 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
The victim opened his apartment door and two adult men entered by force, and one suspect pointed a gun at the victim throughout the incident, police said.
The suspects fled the scene after the victim sprayed them with a type of pepper spray, police said.
Police said the male suspects could also display side effects of being sprayed, such as swelling of the eyes and nose, a possible orange tint on their skin, coughing, sneezing and shortness of breath.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomington Police Detective Kevin Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 or kraisbeck@cityblm.org.
Updated mug shots from The Pantagraph
Jacob Z. Kemp
Devonte Bryant
Ayana I. Johnson
Craig O. Harrington
Darryl M.J. Griffin
Wanda R. Brooks
Albert F. Matheny
Jonathon K. Campbell
David S. Jenkins
Timothy T. Grayson
Michael J. McCombs
Ryan D. Shattuck
Ricky E. Griffin
Nayeon A. Teague
Justin Morton
Jakob Sexton
John L. Kaufman
Jeremy C. Little
Austin L. Alexander
Jerell D. Dudley
Lonnie L. Kimbrough
James W. Lawrence
Dana S. Anderson
Telly S. Bishop
Jerimiah D. Givens
Rhonda L. Davis
Nolan C. Love
Cortez Gleghorn
Thomas J. Davis
Ethan J. Sumter
Darren F. Gordon
Michael D. Davis
Justin A. Leicht
Laura Cooper
Nick Buss
Jesse Chamberlain
Charles Bradley
Justin Mata
Jerome Robinson
Lance Cotton
Joseph Doyle
Richard Erving
William Beasley
Dexter McCraney
Amanda Street
Robert Coone
Mario L. Burley
Kevon Moon
Thomas Bartholomew
Alejandro Alvarez
Geovani Gonzalez
Christopher Garza
Brent Burton
Omarr Parks-Bullock
Lawrence Jones
Joshua Luttrell
Stephanie Kitchens
James Canti
Jimmy Pate
Michael D. Spinner
Lisa Frasier
Jordan M. Cohoon
Irving C. Rodriquez
Sheena A. Moore
Tristan Rodgers
Frank E. Sirtoff
Jacob M.J. Newton
Michael J. Rademacher
Jazmyn M. Givens
Edmund Hildebranski
Steven M. Harris
Leon L. Ford
Kendall C. Morgan
Corey B. Dowell
Samuel Harris
Felipe Solis
Wesley F. Turner
Antonio D. Johnson
Brenden P. Cano
Zachary T. Nichols
Jordan P. Gillespie
Tyrone M. Nichols
Nicholas D. Moreland
Cody P. Johnson
Maddex C. Whitler
Derrick N. Foster
Seth A. Kindred
Shaniece N. Owens-Arroyo
John A. Fennell
Tyler C. Murrell
Tyler J. Hunt
Jacob A. Kirby
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!