Watch now: Bloomington police ask for help locating armed robbery suspects

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington police are asking for help identifying two armed robbery suspects.

Police arrived to an apartment in the 1000 block of East Grove Street, Bloomington, at about 3:20 p.m. Thursday after a man reported an armed robbery at his home.

The male suspects are described by police as young, thin, and about 5-foot-10 and 6 feet tall.

The victim opened his apartment door and two adult men entered by force, and one suspect pointed a gun at the victim throughout the incident, police said.

The suspects fled the scene after the victim sprayed them with a type of pepper spray, police said.

Police said the male suspects could also display side effects of being sprayed, such as swelling of the eyes and nose, a possible orange tint on their skin, coughing, sneezing and shortness of breath.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bloomington Police Detective Kevin Raisbeck at 309-434-2593 or kraisbeck@cityblm.org.

