Watch now: Bloomington police chief finalists agree support from rank-and-file crucial to leadership

BLOOMINGTON — One already serves as police chief for a Central Illinois city. The other lives in Bloomington, but doesn't work for the city's police department.

The two finalists for Bloomington police chief — Springfield police Chief Kenny Winslow and Illinois State Police Col. Jamal Simington — differ from each other on multiple fronts.

Neither candidate, however, has before worn a BPD badge.

And both said Monday in their first public introductions to residents, the media and city officials that their experiences working in external agencies will smooth that transition if selected to lead the Bloomington police department.

They also said that at the core of the success of that tenure and pivotal to their first days as BPD chief will be establishing trust not just from the community, but from rank-and-file officers and other agency leaders.

"First and foremost you know, you have to build a relationship with the people in your department, they have to earn your trust, they have to see your leadership, you know, you have to work together to problem solve and be inclusive," Winslow told reporters on Monday.

"I've had chiefs from the outside, I've seen the good, the bad, I think I've seen what works and what doesn't work," said Winslow, who has led SPD since 2013 and has served with the department since 1994.

"You know I don't know policing in the city of Bloomington but what I do know is people and I know law enforcement as a whole and policing as a whole," Winslow said.

Simington, state police deputy director for the division of the academy and training and a 30-year member of law enforcement, said department staff "need to feel valued," "need to have respect and certainly believe in the police chief and the leadership."

"They are the value of an agency. You cannot carry out protection and services for a community without a valued workforce," Simington said. "The more that they believe that they're valued, the better relationship we can have with them and are able to build build trust. That resonates and carries out every day and how they serve the community, which is important."

Both candidates were responding to a question from The Pantagraph related to the results of a 2018 survey of sworn Springfield police officers.

The survey found that 73% said they had "no confidence" in Winslow's leadership, with 95% of respondents marking his performance in "timely decision-making" and "productive labor climate" to be unsatisfactory.

Winslow on Monday said "there was a lot of things going on" in Springfield when that survey was conducted, including a contract negotiation and staffing cuts.

"Ultimately, when you're leading the organization you're gonna make unpopular decisions, especially when it talks about change and pushing through new philosophies and new ways of doing things," Winslow said. "Are there things I could have done better? Absolutely. But we've learned from those and moved forward."

Even still, the question comes at a time when Bloomington's own rank-and-file have worked under three different police chiefs in the last three years.

The cycle started in 2018 with former BPD Chief Clay Wheeler, who was named to replace then-BPD Chief Brendan Heffner. After Wheeler retired in 2019, former BPD chief Dan Donath stepped-in, only to be retire less than a year later and be replaced by current interim chief Greg Scott.

It also comes as the department has faced notable staffing shortages — department leadership have previously said BPD expects to be down 15 to 18 officers by September — and increased scrutiny from the community over policing practices.

The chief decision will ultimately come down to city manager Tim Gleason, who himself worked for the Pekin Police Department for more than 20 years before retiring in 2010 as a lieutenant.

Gleason on Monday said "the pool was a smaller number" but that the city had "more qualified candidates this go around than what I had two years ago" when Donath was selected. Gleason has previously said 24 people applied for the chief job.

Bloomington Mayor Mboka Mwilambwe, another observer of multiple BPD leadership changes, told The Pantagraph on Monday that this go-around "feels a little bit different because we don't have internal candidates" as finalists for chief.

"You're asking two people who are not as knowledgeable about the department to lead the department," Mwilambwe said. "Either one of them will have the same challenges to address, but I think both are very capable people."

Mwilambwe added that "knowing the history we've had in the past few years, we do want somebody who's gonna stick around for a little while, to provide that leadership stability for a few years, more than just a year or two."

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

