Watch now: Bloomington police look for man who smashed squad window

×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register to get your FREE content
Plus, skip the surveys on ALL articles!
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are looking for help identifying a man who smashed a squad car window after a downtown rally May 31.
Police, in a YouTube post, said officers were blocking traffic and providing security in the area of North Madison and West Washington streets when a man smashed the car window.
He's described as a black man, age between 20 and 30, with a medium build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black North Face hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a Black Lives Matter face mask.
BLOOMINGTON POLICE DEPARTMENT
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jones at 309-434-2548. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of McLean County at 309-828-1111.
The rally was the second of several in Bloomington-Normal to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Determined mom
Bloomington mom, Micah Denniston, right, and other protesters confronted an individual at an outside downtown restaurant on their march across Bloomington's west side, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protesters generally received honks of approval from passing cars but there were a few who disagreed with them. Denniston organized one of the most significant marches in the Twin Cities after the death of George Floyd.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
053120-blm-loc-1protestmicah
Bloomington mom Micah Denniston, center, organized about 120 people for a protest rally and march that traveled from the Law and Justice Center on North East Street across Bloomington's west side, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protesters were calling for justice after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Coming together
A Bloomington Police officer makes friends with a young protester during a rally and march that traveled from the McLean County Law and Justice Center across Bloomington's west side on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Police provided traffic control at intersections to keep everyone safe. Officers said they were shocked at the George Floyd killing and were committed to improve race relations in Bloomington.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
053120-blm-loc-4protestmicah
More than 120 people marched on Main Street from the Law and Justice Center on North East Street across Bloomington's west side, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protesters were calling for justice after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
053120-blm-loc-5protestmicah
Protesters chanted for justice from bad policing after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis while staging a rally at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
053120-blm-loc-6protestmicah
Protesters chanted for justice from bad policing after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis while staging a rally at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
053120-blm-loc-7protestmicah
Protesters calling for justice gathered around the jail entrance at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
053120-blm-loc-8protestmicah
Protesters hels signs calling for justice after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis while they staged a rally at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
053120-blm-loc-9protestmicah
In a reference to political leadership in Washington, protesters called for justice at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
053120-blm-loc-10protestmicah
While protesters called for justice, Bloomington police worked to create a safe atmosphere by providing traffic control as a rally for justice broke out at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
053120-blm-loc-11protestmicah
Many families attended the rally as protesters chanted for justice from bad policing after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis while staging a rally at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
053120-blm-loc-12protestmicah
Protesters chanted for justice from bad policing after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis while staging a rally at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
053120-blm-loc-13protestmicah
Protesters, both white and black, held signs and chanted for justice while staging a rally at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
053120-blm-loc-14protestmicah
Protesters chanted for justice from bad policing after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis while staging a rally at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
053120-blm-loc-16protestmicah
Protesters gathered to confront McLean County deputies with questions while they guarded to entrances at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington, Saturday, May 30, 2020. The deputies were respectful and avoided a confrontation when a few protesters displayed anger over the events of the past few days.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
053120-blm-loc-17protestmicah
A Mclean Countty Sheriff's deputy displayed calm while enduring some chants that protesters used while calling for justice from bad policing after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis while staging a rally at the McLean County Law and Justice Center in Bloomington, Saturday, May 30, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
053120-blm-loc-20protestmicah
Bloomington mom, Micah Denniston, center, called an end to a protest rally and march that she organized across Bloomington's west side, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protesters were calling for justice from bad policing after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
053120-blm-loc-18protestmicah
About 120 people staged a march that traveled from the Law and Justice Center on North East Street across Bloomington's west side, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protesters were calling for justice from bad policing after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
053120-blm-loc-19protestmicah
About 120 people participated in a march that traveled from the Law and Justice Center on North East Street across Bloomington's west side, Saturday, May 30, 2020. Protesters were calling for justice from bad policing after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
When it matters
Mijhara Penrose, a friend of Black Lives Matter, peacefully protests with about 50 others on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Veterans Parkway and Clearwater Avenue in Bloomington. Protesters stood on sidewalks and the median on Veterans.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
053120-blm-loc-2protestclearwater
About 50 people joined together to protest against police violence Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Veterans Parkway and Clearwater Avenue in Bloomington. Protesters were peaceful, standing on sidewalks and the median on Veterans Parkway.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!