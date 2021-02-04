Watch now: Bloomington police oversight board affirms conduct complaint filing process

2020 Bloomington Police Department conduct complaints

Twenty two complaints with 27 allegations of misconduct were filed with the Bloomington Police Department in 2020.

Twenty five of the allegations were resolved with the following dispositions:

Ten were exonerated , meaning the act occurred, but was lawful and within policy.

Seven were not sustained, meaning the evidence was insufficient to either prove or disprove the allegation.

Five were sustained, meaning the evidence was sufficient to prove the allegation.

Three were unfounded, meaning the allegation was false or facts proved it was false.

Two remaining allegations remain under investigation.

The BPD also uses another disposition — withdrawn — when the complainant chooses to not pursue the complaint and there was insufficient facts to investigate the allegation.

A case also can be designated as a policy or training issue with a recommendation for review to determine whether new policy or training is needed.