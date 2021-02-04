Watch now: Bloomington police oversight board affirms conduct complaint filing process

BLOOMINGTON — The method police utilize to field informal and formal complaints from the public about their conduct is within department protocol, the city's police oversight board ruled Thursday.
The seven-member Bloomington Public Safety and Community Relations Board after 40 minutes of closed session and 30 minutes of public discussion voted Thursday to refrain from making a recommendation that the department revise its policy of documenting citizen complaints.
"We will not make any motion, any recommendations of any policy changes, in regards to complaint 2020-R-5," said board Chairman Robert Bosquez.
As of now, an individual can lodge a formal complaint against the department by submitting a citizen complaint form on the department's website, or to the department, 305 S. East St.
All complaints about Bloomington police must be filed first with the police department, which then investigates them.
Members can only review whether department protocols were followed properly in the department's own investigation of the complaint. They have no authority over the department.
The board is also tasked with building community outreach, anticipating and preventing problems and making recommendations to the city based on public input and analysis of data.
Thursday's decision stemmed from an appeal submitted in January asking the board to review how the department resolved a complaint taking issue with the complaint process itself.
Zachary Gittrich, speaking Thursday during the public comment period, said he filed the complaint in November, after he approached an officer in July about concerns over officers wearing face coverings.
Gittrich said he expected the officer to draft and file the complaint. When Gittrich called the department a week later to check on the status of his complaint, he was told there was no record of it being filed.
As a result, Gittrich re-filed his first complaint about the masks, then filed a complaint about the complaint filing process.
"The reason I filed this complaint, which you already reviewed, is that I believe the officer in question should have instructed me on the proper procedure for filing an official complaint," Gittrich said. "I was unsatisfied with the resolution."
A motion to formally recommend the department implement a two-step approach — an officer talks with a complainant first, then offers the formal complaint form as a second option — was before the board, but ultimately failed after some discussion.
Bloomington Police assistant chief Chad Wamsley, who oversees the department's office of professional standards, said an officer leading with the complaint form, without first talking with a citizen, is "not not going to bridge the gap" between the citizen and the officer.
Board member Jeffery Woodard said the board does not want to recommend a policy that would stymie dialogue between the public and the police.
"In effect, that's what we want to happen — people to have conversations, to work things out," Woodard said.
Bosquez agreed, adding that the police and the community want "to build relationships, not put up barriers."
As of Thursday, the department has received three complaints in 2021, Wamsley said.
One is related to dissatisfied with service, one to harassment and one is unknown.
The unlabeled complaint will likely be appealed to the board before its March meeting, Wamsley said, adding "it is a very unique situation...but it is not a major issue by any means."
The resolved complaint affirmed Thursday is among 22 filed in 2020 about Bloomington police conduct, and is part of five appealed to the board in 2020 for review.
Complaints lodged last year were double the number — 11 — recorded in 2019. They follow the 20 filed in 2018, 15 in 2017 and 17 in 2016.
Wamsley told the board in January the 22 complaints involved 27 allegations of misconduct.