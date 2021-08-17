Just In
alert
Watch now: Bloomington police release video of credit card fraud suspect
- THE PANTAGRAPH
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
A Normal woman is charged with burglary and theft on accusations that she stole a credit card and used it for merchandise at Walmart.
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing child.
A traffic stop Sunday on Interstate 55 has led to armed violence and drug charges for a Georgia man in McLean County court, authorities said.