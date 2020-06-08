Watch now: Bloomington police release video of man smashing squad car window

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are looking for help identifying a man who smashed a squad car window after a downtown rally May 31.

Police, in a YouTube post, said officers were blocking traffic and providing security in the area of North Madison and West Washington streets when a man smashed the car window.

He's described as a black man who was 20 to 30 years old with a medium build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black North Face hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and a Black Lives Matter face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jones at 309-434-2548. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers of McLean County at 309-828-1111.

The rally was the second of several in Bloomington-Normal to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

