Watch now: Bloomington vigil calls for end to police brutality, remembers victims
'IT COULD HAPPEN HERE'

Watch now: Bloomington vigil calls for end to police brutality, remembers victims

Crowd members gather in Bloomington Sunday to call for reforms following officer-involved shootings. 

BLOOMINGTON — A group of about 35 people gathered Sunday evening near the statue of Abraham Lincoln on the south side of the McLean County Museum of History for a vigil marking recent police-involved deaths.

Participants used chalk to write messages of protest, remembrance and calls to action. Votive candles also were lit on the sidewalk.

Messages included "End police brutality," "Defund the police" and "Silence is complicity."

0418921-blm-loc-1blm

Sarah Grace, left, and Emma Baietto, both of Bloomington, drape a Black Lives Matter flag over the statue of Abraham Lincoln during a vigil against police violence at the McLean County Museum of History on Sunday evening. About 35 people turned out to protest recent police shootings of Black men and women across the country.

“We’re doing a vigil to honor the lives that have been lost recently,” said Chynna Dee of Bloomington, who said the event “just kind of came together” without a single organizer.

“Everybody should care about this. We all have to do better,” she said. “It could easily happen anywhere.”

Sarah Grace of Bloomington said, “We’re tired of seeing Black people killed by the police.”

0418921-blm-loc-2blm

About 35 people drew slogans supporting Black Lives Matter during a vigil against police violence at the McLean County Museum of History on Sunday evening.

The crowd included both Black and white participants. Several wore shirts that said, “Black Lives Matter.”

The vigil was staged on the eve of final arguments in the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, charged in the death of George Floyd. Prosecutors say Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for 9½ minutes, leading to his death by asphyxiation on May 25, 2020.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
The past week has also seen protests elsewhere focused on the fatal shootings of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a Chicago police officer and 20-year-old Daunte Wright in a Minneapolis suburb.

0418921-blm-loc-3blm

A sign placed in the lap of the Abraham Lincoln sculpture at the McLean County Museum of History called into question whether being Black is still legal during a Black Lives Matter vigil against police violence on Sunday evening. About 35 people turned out to protest recent police shootings of Black men and women across the country.

Body cam footage released last week appeared to show Toledo raising his hands when he was shot late at night on March 29.

Wright was shot April 11 after a traffic stop by an officer who said she mistakenly grabbed her handgun instead of her Taser. She has resigned and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd and Wright were Black. Toledo was Latino.

“We want to continue to bring attention to the police killing of Black and brown people,” said Karla Bailey-Smith of Bloomington. “It could happen here.”

She used chalk to write the names of several people who have died at the hands of police and also wrote messages urging support of House Bill 1727, known as the “Bad Apples in Law Enforcement Accountability Act.

0418921-blm-loc-4blm

Bloomington artist Katie Hoy drew slogans designed to show love to all people during a Black Lives Matter vigil against police violence at the McLean County Museum of History on Sunday evening.

Among other things, HB 1727 would exclude certain types of immunity and would require local government to make public disclosures regarding judgments or settlements. It was introduced in February by state Rep. Curtis Tarver, D-Chicago.

The Rev. Rebecca Gant, minister at Unitarian Universalist Church of Bloomington-Normal, said, “We have a moral obligation to not just say, ‘I’m not racist,’ but to be actively anti-racist.”

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

