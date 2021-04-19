Watch now: Bloomington vigil calls for end to police brutality, remembers victims

BLOOMINGTON — A group of about 35 people gathered Sunday evening near the statue of Abraham Lincoln on the south side of the McLean County Museum of History for a vigil marking recent police-involved deaths.

Participants used chalk to write messages of protest, remembrance and calls to action. Votive candles also were lit on the sidewalk.

Messages included "End police brutality," "Defund the police" and "Silence is complicity."

“We’re doing a vigil to honor the lives that have been lost recently,” said Chynna Dee of Bloomington, who said the event “just kind of came together” without a single organizer.

“Everybody should care about this. We all have to do better,” she said. “It could easily happen anywhere.”

Sarah Grace of Bloomington said, “We’re tired of seeing Black people killed by the police.”

The crowd included both Black and white participants. Several wore shirts that said, “Black Lives Matter.”