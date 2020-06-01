Watch now: Bloomington Walmart reopens; bus service ends early evening, other changes

BLOOMINGTON — A major retailer has reopened its doors Monday after stores and workers throughout Bloomington-Normal continue to clean up and assess damage after overnight looting.
Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., is open, although online orders are unavailable, a customer service clerk said. The Walmart store in Normal, 300 Greenbriar Drive, remains closed, as does Target, 301 N. Veterans Parkway.
Connect Transit service will end at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the interest of public and employee safety, the public transportation service said.
Kroger, 1550 E. College Ave., Normal, has posted signs it will close at 8 p.m. Monday, three hours earlier than usual.
The mayors of Bloomington and Normal are going to let local law enforcement determine how to proceed to deter the looting and vandalism that occurred Sunday night and early Monday after a rally in Bloomington that drew more than 1,000 to show support for George Floyd.
Mayors in both cities say discussion is ongoing about whether to issue a curfew Monday night. The looting overnight Sunday followed a peaceful rally and march in downtown Bloomington that was marred when a motorcyclist drove through the crowd, injuring two people. The motorcyclist was arrested late Sunday night.
An hour or so after the march ended, a group of about 150 people walked along Grove Street, between Washington and Center streets, and eventually stopped at the Bloomington Police Department. The group dispersed around 10 p.m.
No serious injuries were reported related to the looting, although some police officers were bruised by thrown bottles, rocks and bricks at Target, where a standoff lasted over an hour before Chief Rick Bleichner withdrew his officers.
Advocate BroMenn Medical Center emergency department staff in Normal treated people with minor injuries from falls but couldn't link them to the civil unrest, said BroMenn Public Affairs Coordinator Lynn Hutley.
OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington did not provide medical treatment to anyone who was injured as a result of the unrest overnight Sunday, said St. Joseph President Lynn Fulton.
The looting, rally and marches are part of worldwide concern that erupted after a black man was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis last week.
Earlier on Sunday, a motorcyclist drove through a post-rally crowd in downtown Bloomington, leaving a woman with abdominal and leg injuries and a man with an injured arm. The driver was later arrested and faces several traffic charges.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Looting in north Normal
