Watch now: Bloomington Walmart reopens; bus service ends early evening, other changes

An hour or so after the march ended, a group of about 150 people walked along Grove Street, between Washington and Center streets, and eventually stopped at the Bloomington Police Department. The group dispersed around 10 p.m.

No serious injuries were reported related to the looting, although some police officers were bruised by thrown bottles, rocks and bricks at Target, where a standoff lasted over an hour before Chief Rick Bleichner withdrew his officers.

Advocate BroMenn Medical Center emergency department staff in Normal treated people with minor injuries from falls but couldn't link them to the civil unrest, said BroMenn Public Affairs Coordinator Lynn Hutley.

OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington did not provide medical treatment to anyone who was injured as a result of the unrest overnight Sunday, said St. Joseph President Lynn Fulton.