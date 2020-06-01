Watch now: Bloomington Walmart reopens; bus service ends early evening, other changes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A major retailer has reopened its doors Monday after stores and workers throughout Bloomington-Normal continue to clean up and assess damage after overnight looting.

Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., is open, although online orders are unavailable, a customer service clerk said. The Walmart store in Normal, 300 Greenbriar Drive, remains closed, as does Target, 301 N. Veterans Parkway.

Connect Transit service will end at 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the interest of public and employee safety, the public transportation service said.

Kroger, 1550 E. College Ave., Normal, has posted signs it will close at 8 p.m. Monday, three hours earlier than usual.