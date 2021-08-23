Watch now: Bloomington's next police chief will be announced this week

BLOOMINGTON — The city's next police chief will be named this week, city manager Tim Gleason said Monday.

Speaking near the end of Monday's Bloomington City Council meeting, Gleason said he had formally made an offer to one of the finalists — Springfield police Chief Kenny Winslow and Illinois State Police Col. Jamal Simington — for the job.

"While I do not have the name, I will share that a(n) offer has been extended to a police chief finalist," Gleason said. "And working with him today on finalizing what that would look like."

Gleason, who himself worked for the Pekin Police Department for more than 20 years before retiring in 2010 as a lieutenant, is authorized under city code to make the hire.

He told reporters following the council meeting that he could not share additional information about the offer or the candidate, except that the offer had not yet been accepted.

The earliest an announcement would likely be made, Gleason said, is Tuesday or Wednesday, but "it depends on the conversation with the candidate."

If the candidate denies the offer, Gleason said, then he'll "have to move on."

Neither Winslow nor Simington have before worked for the Bloomington Police Department.

Winslow has led SPD since 2013 and has served with the department since 1994. Simington is the state police deputy director for the division of the academy and training and a 30-year member of law enforcement.

Simington also currently lives in Bloomington.

Asked by The Pantagraph on Monday if the candidate who was offered the job already has a home in the city, Gleason responded: "Well that would just be giving it away, wouldn't it?"

Their introductions came as the penultimate step to the announcement for who would take-over for interim police chief Greg Scott.

Scott took control of the department reins in 2020, after former BPD chief Dan Donath announced his retirement less than a year after being appointed in 2018 to replace former BPD Chief Clay Wheeler. Wheeler was named to replace then-BPD Chief Brendan Heffner.

Scott, who will retire Sept. 3 after more than 25 years of service with the department, gave emotional farewell remarks at Monday's council meeting.

"The most honorable is the opportunity I've had to serve the men and women of the Bloomington Police Department. These are outstanding men and women," Scott said, his voice cracking. "This job is not easy, but it's easier because you have a police department that is willing to step to the task and shoulder the burden day in and day out."

Gleason said Scott "has done an excellent job for the community," that he "stepped up twice for me to serve as interim" and "each time I asked (Scott) to extend, he was more than willing to do that."

