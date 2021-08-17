 Skip to main content
Watch now: Bloomington's weather radio nearly back on air after lightning strike

A 370 foot-tall tower was no obstacle for crews repairing the area's NOAA weather radio transmitter.

BLOOMINGTON — Lighting never strikes the same radio tower owned by the federal government's lead weather agency twice, right? 

Local meteorologists hope not. 

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration weather radio station Bloomington KZZ-65 has been off the air since May 9, when a lightning strike  damaged equipment at the west Bloomington tower that broadcasts it across McLean County. 

081821-blm-loc-1nwsradio

Workers climb the 370 foot-tall radio tower near Charolais Lane on Bloomington's west side on Tuesday. The workers were repairing the area's National Weather Service radio that has been out of commission due to a lightning strike in early May.

But forecasters and weather watchers were optimistic Tuesday for a return to airwaves as specialized tower climbing crews worked to install a soaring antenna 370 feet above the ground. 

"This should be the last piece that we need," said Chuck Schaffer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

"They just have to assemble the antenna and then take it up and install it on the tower," Schaffer said. "All the other pieces we’ve had for a while, we've just been waiting for this one."

NWS officials have previously said the May lightning strike caused "significant damage to several components," including the tower's transmitter and its antenna. 

The transmitter was repaired in late June and other parts were assembled and restored in July.

NOAA deputy director of public affairs Maureen O'Leary told The Pantagraph the repairs will cost approximately $15,000. 

Schaffer said once the new antenna and other equipment are fully installed, NWS officials will still need to take "several steps" before the station is turned back on to the public. 

A full return to service is expected in late August or the first half of September.

"It should be the same as before," Schaeffer said. "The same service and coverage area and strength of service."

The National Weather Service has temporarily added McLean County to other weather radio stations until repairs are made to the Bloomington antenna.

The anticipated return of the weather station comes as Central Illinois residents continue to endure extreme storms and intense weather events.

In the meantime, to hear severe weather watches and warnings, the weather service suggests reprogramming weather alert radios to nearby stations.

McLean County has been added to the coverage area of station WXJ-76 in Champaign (162.550 MHz, Channel 7).

Residents also can find coverage on WXJ-71 in Peoria (162.475 MHz (Channel 4) and WXJ-24 in Odell (162.450 MHz, Channel 3).

And people can look to the NWS' website, www.weather.gov/ilx, for Central Illinois weather conditions, as well as social media. The NWS Lincoln office regularly posts updates on its Twitter account (@NWSLincolnIL). 

Contact Timothy Eggert at (309) 820-3276. Follow him on Twitter: @TimothyMEggert

