Watch now: Bonds set for four charged with looting Target in Normal; LeRoy man also arrested

BLOOMINGTON — Four people face felony and misdemeanor charges stemming from the looting of the Target store in Normal late Sunday and early Monday.
Travis Blake, 22; Angel Hicks, also known as Angel Davis, 26; Jessica Mills, 28; and Ian Price, 19, each face one count of Class 2 felony burglary, Class 4 looting, and mob action, a Class C misdemeanor.
Hicks, Price and Black were listed as homeless. Mills lives in Bloomington resident.
McLean County Judge Scott Kording on Tuesday set bail from $40,000 to $200,000, with the defendants having to post between $4,000 and $20,000 to be released from jail. Bond review hearings will be June 8 for Hicks, Mills and Price.
Matthew S. Gilliam, 24, of LeRoy was located and arrested Tuesday by members of the Normal Police Department for "his active participation in the incident at Target," Normal police said in a statement issued Tuesday evening. Gilliam was being held at the McLean County jail in lieu of bond on the initial charges, of burglary, looting, mob action and aggravated battery to a police officer. Formal charges were not formal as of Tuesday.
Sixteen people have been arrested over a two-night span of violence in Bloomington, including the looting of Kohl's and burglaries at a rental center, a sporting goods store and a pawn shop. Those bond hearings will be Wednesday.
According to a probable cause statements, Blake, Hicks, Mills and Price were either inside the store or running back to a parked van after being seen inside the store, or in the van but communicating with those inside the store when police arrived.
State's Attorney Don Knapp said he couldn't comment on specific cases, but he said bonds set Tuesday "for the looters show the judiciary takes this action very seriously.
"You heard the response of the defendants ... that they can't afford the bail for charges that range from low level misdemeanors to Class 2 felonies," added Knapp. "Those are the consequences."
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!