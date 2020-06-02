Watch now: Bonds set for four charged with looting Target in Normal

According to a probable cause statements, Blake, Hicks, Mills and Price were either inside the store or running back to a parked van after being seen inside the store, or in the van but communicating with those inside the store when police arrived.

State's Attorney Don Knapp said he couldn't comment on specific cases, but he said bonds set Tuesday "for the looters show the judiciary takes this action very seriously.

"You heard the response of the defendants ... that they can't afford the bail for charges that range from low level misdemeanors to Class 2 felonies," added Knapp. "Those are the consequences."

