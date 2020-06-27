You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Watch now: Building struck by gunfire Saturday, says Normal police chief
1 comment
top story

Watch now: Building struck by gunfire Saturday, says Normal police chief

{{featured_button_text}}

NORMAL — Police on Saturday said a building was hit by gunfire. 

“At this point, we don't know if it was a handgun or long gun or whatever, but we are going through that," Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said Saturday afternoon.

Police were sent to the 16000 block of Northbrook Drive at about 4 p.m..

"It seems as though there was some altercation or argument that ensued out in front of the apartment building and that disagreement erupted into shots being fired," Bleichner said. "The building was struck but there were no injuries. We do have investigators and patrol officers on the scene."

Said Bleichner: "We will have a heavy police presence if nothing else, looking for witnesses, and processing the scene."

Officers appeared to be searching the ground and examining houses in the area for evidence and signs of damage. A large crowd watched the investigation. 

At least eight squad cars from the Normal Police Department and three Illinois State University Police units were on the scene around 4:30 p.m. No fire or ambulance units were present at that time. 

This is a developing story that will be updated when more information becomes available. 

Crime Stoppers of McLean County 

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News