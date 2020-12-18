 Skip to main content
Watch now: 'Call 911' Bloomington woman told as smoke fills house
Watch now: 'Call 911' Bloomington woman told as smoke fills house

122020-blm-loc-1brookshirefire

Firefighters respond to a house fire on Brookshire Green in Bloomington on Friday. Significant smoke damage was reported. See a video with this story at pantagraph.com.  

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — A fire on Brookshire Green sent flames and smoke pouring out of a house Friday afternoon on the edge of Rollingbrook Park in Bloomington.

Firefighters were called to the two-story house at about 11:52 a.m. when the homeowner saw smoke coming from the basement.

Susan K. Smith said she and her wife noticed the Wi-Fi had gone out while contractors were downstairs working on their furnace.

“I turn around and here comes smoke billowing, and the guys start running and they say, ‘Call 911!’” she said, standing outside the house Friday afternoon. “We gave them a fire extinguisher, and apparently it didn’t work.”

Before the fire made its way up to both floors, they were able to find and remove three of their four cats, Smith said. 

The homeowners and two HVAC workers made it out safely.

Within about half an hour, firefighters from Bloomington and Normal had the fire knocked down and under control.

122020-blm-loc-4brookshirefire

Bloomington firefighters remove their breathing apparatus after they responded to a fire that caused significant smoke damage to a home at 35 Brookshire Green Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

By 12:30 p.m. they were working on residual hot spots and ventilating the home, as smoke continued to spill out into the neighborhood.

No injuries were reported from the fire crews Friday afternoon.

Bloomington fire spokesman Eric Davison said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the blaze appeared to have originated from the basement.

Nicor Gas and Ameren Illinois crews responded to the scene as well.

An estimate of the damage was not immediately available.

0 comments
