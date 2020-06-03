Watch now: Cause not yet clear for fire at Bloomington rental property

A Bloomington firefighter looks for hot spots after fire damaged a home at 107 S. Western Ave. about 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The rental house was unoccupied at the time of the blaze, and no one was injured.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Bloomington firefighters reload their air packs and hydrate while fighting a fire at 107 S. Western Ave. about 5 a.m. Tuesday. The front of the house was engulfed in flame when firefighters arrived on the scene.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Firefighters look for hot spots at a house at 107 S. Western Ave., Bloomington, where a fire was reported at 5 a.m. Tuesday.
BLOOMINGTON — A cause has not been determined for a fire early Tuesday on the city's west side.
The fire at 107 S. Western Ave. was reported at 5 a.m. and mostly extinguished within a half hour.
Bloomington Fire Department spokesman Eric Davison said the cause remained under investigation Wednesday.
Battalion Chief Jeff Emmert of Bloomington said the house was unoccupied. The house is owned by Kim Lilly, who was out of town at the time of the blaze, said her sister, Kandi Currie, who was notified of the fire by a neighbor. The house has a rental tenant.
Emmert said there were a lot of flames in the front of the house when fire fighters arrived. Normal Fire Department was called to assist, which Emmert said is routine when there is a structure fire.
