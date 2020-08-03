You are the owner of this article.
MCLEAN COUNTY

Watch now: Cause of Towanda business fire under investigation

Bloomington and Normal firefighters assist Towanda firefighters as smoke billows from Precision Tooling Group, 304 S. Quincy St., in Towanda on Monday. The business suffered extreme fire and smoke damage after fire broke out around 11:30 a.m. For more photos, go to Pantagraph.com.

TOWANDA — An investigation is continuing into the cause of a fire that gutted a Towanda business on Monday, sending up smoke that could be seen from miles away. 

There were no injuries in the fire at Precision Tooling Group, 304 S. Quincy St. Crews were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to what was described as a working structure fire.

“When we got there, we had heavy fire,” said Towanda Fire Chief Brett Lueschen. “The first engine on the scene started an attack, but with the amount of fire we had, we called in mutual aid departments, immediately.”

Those included Bloomington, Normal, Hudson, Lexington, and some tenders, a type of truck that specializes in the transportation of water from a water source to a fire scene, from fire departments in Cooksville, Chenoa and Washington.

"We had two aerial trucks — one from Normal and one from Bloomington helping us out," he added. "It took about two hours to get it under control."

Lueschen did not know how many employees were at the site and said the fire's cause would likely be under investigation for awhile. 

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the single-story building minutes after the first call went out. Employees and neighbors were outside watching firefighters at the scene.

Towanda firefighters plan their attack as they fought a large fire that broke out at Precision Tooling Group, 304 S. Quincy St., in Towanda on Monday. 

"The employees were examined by Lexington Fire, but nobody was transported," he said.

TJ Mccmartry, an employee, said he and his coworkers were having a lunch break when they smelled smoke and safely evacuated the building. The business owner told a Pantagraph reporter at the scene that he didn't want to comment. 
A Normal firefighter helps Towanda firefighters as the department sets up an aerial ladder while smoke billows against a nearby grain elevator.
Tammy and Frank Kmieciak’s backyard faces Precision Tooling Group, and their pool and two sheds are just feet away from the back portion of the building, which did not appear to have exterior damage on Monday afternoon. 
 
Tammy Kmieciak said her husband was at work and she ran to her neighbor’s house to help them evacuate as soon as she saw the flames.
Bloomington, Normal and other departments assist Towanda firefighters as smoke billows from Precision Tooling Group on Monday. 
“We were just unloading our groceries and immediately evacuated our pets and then I went next door to help,” she said. Kmieciak and her son, Cory, safely removed their family dog and two cats from the home. 
 

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

ONLINE

Visit Pantagraph.com for video of crews battling the fire in Towanda. 

