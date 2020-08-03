Watch now: Cause of Towanda business fire under investigation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOWANDA — An investigation is continuing into the cause of a fire that gutted a Towanda business on Monday, sending up smoke that could be seen from miles away.

There were no injuries in the fire at Precision Tooling Group, 304 S. Quincy St. Crews were dispatched around 11:30 a.m. to what was described as a working structure fire.

“When we got there, we had heavy fire,” said Towanda Fire Chief Brett Lueschen. “The first engine on the scene started an attack, but with the amount of fire we had, we called in mutual aid departments, immediately.”

Those included Bloomington, Normal, Hudson, Lexington, and some tenders, a type of truck that specializes in the transportation of water from a water source to a fire scene, from fire departments in Cooksville, Chenoa and Washington.

"We had two aerial trucks — one from Normal and one from Bloomington helping us out," he added. "It took about two hours to get it under control."

Lueschen did not know how many employees were at the site and said the fire's cause would likely be under investigation for awhile.