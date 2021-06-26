Watch now: Central Illinois nearing break in severe rain, but flood risk still high

Bloomington-Normal motorists were also met with a wave of underwater streets late Friday and Saturday afternoon, and vehicles soon became submerged, requiring emergency rescues.

Reports of stranded motorists and sinking vehicles were largely centered at Empire Street and Towanda Avenue; Oakland Avenue and Veterans Parkway; and on Four Seasons Road, Morrissey Drive, Morris Avenue and College Avenue.

Bloomington police and fire departments responded to reports of stranded and abandoned vehicles throughout the city, and the fire department was also called for several gas leak and odor investigations, the city said in statement.

In Normal, motorists were asked to avoid the following areas because of flooding: Kingsley, Main and Center from Hovey to Division; Locust Street, just east of Fell; the underpasses along Vernon; the intersection of Willow and Linden; Franklin Avenue and Maplewood Avenue.

Rescue crews were called about midnight to help a resident near Heyworth whose home was surrounded by floodwaters, according to weather service reports. About that same time, stranded motorists were aided on Interstate 74 when Kickapoo Creek flooded near Downs, as well as on I-55 on Bloomington's southwest edge and near LeRoy.

The McLean County Area EMS System logged over 100 calls for service during a 12-hour period Friday and Saturday, far more than the 60 calls per day the system averages.