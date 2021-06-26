Watch now: Central Illinois nearing break in severe rain, but flood risk still high

BLOOMINGTON — Central Illinois residents spent Saturday cleaning up from flooding following hours being blasted by extreme precipitation. Fewer storms are expected Sunday, but the risk of high water remains.
Thunderstorms were expected to move through the region overnight into Sunday afternoon and evening, but with far less intensity than those that blasted the area Friday night and Saturday afternoon.
"There's not going to be much behind that line of storms," said Mike Albano, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln. "And fortunately, it looks like activity is starting to wind down along the Interstate 55 corridor."
Here's the latest forecast information out of central Illinois. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 7pm. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding to urban areas and rural ditches. Stay alert out there! #ILwx pic.twitter.com/F4BezNiB5K— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) June 26, 2021
As of 4:30 p.m. Saturday, McLean County was under a severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m. Saturday, a flood warning until 2:15 a.m. Sunday and a flash flood watch until 7 a.m. Sunday, according to the NWS.
A NWS tornado watch for the county was set to expire Saturday at 7 p.m., hours after the watch was first issued around 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Portions of the region were at times elevated to a tornado warning in the seven-hour span.
Funnel clouds were reported south of the county, near Mount Pulaski in Logan County; north near Chatsworth in Livingston County; and near Ellsworth, about 15 miles east of Bloomington-Normal.
No touchdown of a tornado had been confirmed by the NWS, Albano said.
Saturday's storms had dropped about another 1 to 3.5 inches across McLean County, with the heaviest falling toward the south. A "hot-spot" for precipitation was southwest of Bloomington, where Albano said about 3 inches of rain had fallen Saturday alone.
Here are preliminary precip reports from the past 24 hours of rain. pic.twitter.com/5PjPJ3nVdN— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) June 26, 2021
Sunday's isolated thunderstorms, Albano added, will likely produce another half inch of rainfall. Wind speeds could reach 60 mph, but the risk for tornados is low.
"Not as much heavy rain on Sunday as we've got over the last 36 hours," Albano said. "Fortunately, it looks like the heaviest of rains have fallen."
That optimistic forecast comes after Bloomington-Normal was drenched Friday by intense storms. Together, the Twin Cities recorded 4.5 to 5.5. inches of rainfall, with 4.32 inches logged at the Central Illinois Regional Airport.
A look at some of our 24 hour rainfall amounts we have received so far this morning. Our highest totals fell across McLean, Tazewell, Logan, and Dewitt counties. #ilwx— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) June 26, 2021
2 NW Downs - 6.94"
0.6E Hayworth - 6.35"
1.6 WSW Bloomington - 5.79" pic.twitter.com/41iofV31Zx
Friday's severe storms also produced impressive rain totals across McLean County. The heaviest of rains fell in the southern part of the county, with Downs logging 6.94 inches and Heyworth measuring 5.79 inches.
Heavy rainfall in those areas caused water levels of nearby creeks and rivers to rise rapidly, resulting in severe flooding of abutting roads and highways.
At one point sections of five state highways and local and rural roads in southern McLean County were closed or were impassable because of standing water or water flowing over the pavement.
Roads near Mackinaw, Heyworth, McLean and Funks Grove were closed and weren't reopened until local road crews and crews with the Illinois Department of Transportation worked to clear them.
"That water is still flowing over those roads," McLean County Emergency Management Agency assistant director Cathy Beck told The Pantagraph Saturday. "Those are definitely areas to stay out of."
As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Eastbound U.S. 136 from McLean to Heyworth and Old U.S. 51 from County Road 300 North to County Road 350 North were still closed because of water on the roadways.
Constitution Trail is flooded where it goes under Hershey Road along GE Road. pic.twitter.com/SWpzhKgTOj— Lenore Sobota (@pg_sobota) June 26, 2021
Both sides of Interstate 55 between the McLean and Shirley exits reopened Saturday after at least 16 hours of road crews working to mitigate flooding and collapse caused by heightened water levels of nearby Timber Creek.
The southbound side of I-55 reopened before noon Saturday and the northbound side opened at 2:35 p.m. Saturday, IDOT said on social media.
He added that motorists should continue to expect bottlenecks and closures in the area as crews continue to to clear lanes of debris and water.
"I think it's just a mess," Broadfield said.
Photos posted on social media early Saturday by the Mt. Hope-Funks Grove Fire Protection District showed areas of the state highway covered by water and by chunks of pavement, likely dislodged by flash flooding.
Emergency responders from the district were dispatched at 11 p.m. Friday to a point along Timber Creek, near the Funks Grove Rest Area, for a report of a sinking vehicle with four people trapped inside.
According to an account of the rescue posted on the district's social media page, responders first arrived from the south, finding the vehicle inaccessible.
One person was clinging to a tree and three people who tried to rescue that person also ended up needing help, McLean County Sheriff's Sgt. Luke Werts said, adding he could release no more details of the incident.
The Hudson dive team and the MABAS 41 Water Rescue Team — staged at the Bloomington Fire Department headquarters — were both deployed to the scene.
Responders in the meantime approached via U.S. Old Route 66 toward Shirley to reach the vehicle from the other side of Timber Creek.
Rescue crews in boats reached the vehicle at 1:30 a.m. Saturday, and by 2:48 a.m. all four victims and responders were out of the water. The four were transported to the hospital with no reported injuries.
Bloomington-Normal motorists were also met with a wave of underwater streets late Friday and Saturday afternoon, and vehicles soon became submerged, requiring emergency rescues.
Reports of stranded motorists and sinking vehicles were largely centered at Empire Street and Towanda Avenue; Oakland Avenue and Veterans Parkway; and on Four Seasons Road, Morrissey Drive, Morris Avenue and College Avenue.
Bloomington police and fire departments responded to reports of stranded and abandoned vehicles throughout the city, and the fire department was also called for several gas leak and odor investigations, the city said in statement.
In Normal, motorists were asked to avoid the following areas because of flooding: Kingsley, Main and Center from Hovey to Division; Locust Street, just east of Fell; the underpasses along Vernon; the intersection of Willow and Linden; Franklin Avenue and Maplewood Avenue.
Rescue crews were called about midnight to help a resident near Heyworth whose home was surrounded by floodwaters, according to weather service reports. About that same time, stranded motorists were aided on Interstate 74 when Kickapoo Creek flooded near Downs, as well as on I-55 on Bloomington's southwest edge and near LeRoy.
The McLean County Area EMS System logged over 100 calls for service during a 12-hour period Friday and Saturday, far more than the 60 calls per day the system averages.
"We had multiple water rescues, working structure fires and our regular call volume as well," the EMS System said in a social media post on Saturday. "It demonstrates the true dedication these responders have for our communities."
