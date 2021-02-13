 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Central Illinois train derailment leaves wreckage, closed intersections
0 comments
alert

Watch now: Central Illinois train derailment leaves wreckage, closed intersections

{{featured_button_text}}
Normal train derailment

A Normal firefighter puts up crime scene tape after a northbound freight train derailed on the Union Pacific main line south of Uptown Normal on Saturday. Amtrak traffic was shut down in both directions due to the incident.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

NORMAL — A train derailment early Saturday shook residents awake as more than a dozen Union Pacific cargo cars went off the tracks near the Uptown Normal station, closing multiple intersections as crews cleaned up the mess. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation. 

Sixteen cars were derailed at a switching area, according to Normal Mayor Chris Koos. Illinois State University Police said no hazardous materials were aboard the train, and there were no related power outages as of 8 a.m.

Download PDF Normal train derailment

"At around 5 a.m., I heard what I thought was an earthquake," said Logan Meagher, an Illinois State University student who lives near Uptown Normal. "I saw a huge flash of light. I came outside and there was this."

Police asked residents to avoid the area Saturday morning as crews continued to work. Matt Swaney, a Normal Fire Department spokesman, said the Town of Normal, ISU, Ameren Illinois and Union Pacific were evaluating the derailment site and the impacts to the surrounding area as repairs began.

He said the surrounding neighborhoods, portions of the university campus and nearby business district would likely be affected by an extended power outage. Officials were assembling a joint information and emergency operations center.

Temperatures were near zero at the time of the derailment around 5 a.m., but Koos said officials were uncertain whether weather had anything to do with the cause.

Normal train derailment

Illinois State University student Logan Meagher surveys damage after a freight train derailed near Hester Street, south of Uptown Normal, on Saturday morning. About 16 or 17 container cars came off the track, blocking the main line through Normal.

“Two lines that run parallel have damage, but we hope that one line will be functional as soon as the wreckage is cleared away,” he said. 

ISU student Trevor Tanke said the building where he was staying often shakes slightly when there are strong wind gusts, but what he experienced early Saturday was jarringly different. 

"It shook for like 15, 20 seconds, and we were like, 'Wow. Was that an earthquake?'" he said. He looked out the window and didn't see anything. 

Normal train derailment

Normal firefighters close the scene of a derailed container train that derailed in Uptown Normal Saturday. About 16 or 17 cars came off the the track north of the Vernon Avenue overpass.

"Thank gosh everyone's OK," he said, surveying the wreckage later Saturday morning. "That's scary." 

Several Normal intersections remained closed as of noon, but most had reopened. Swaney asked the public to stay clear of the area.

"Do not approach the train or the tracks in an attempt to take pictures or video," he said. "While there are no hazardous materials involved in the derailment, there are power lines down, and portions of the train or track may be energized and poses a electrocution hazard. In addition, it is unlawful to trespass on railroad property and may result in fines or arrest."

Road Closures due to train derailment

This map from the Normal Fire Department shows which railroad crossings had reopened as of 11:45 a.m. 

Amtrak officials at the Uptown Center in Normal said they were using buses to transport passengers from Lincoln to Pontiac until the train tracks could be re-opened. The company also brought in some track repair equipment to help with the repairs of the track.

Amtrak spokeswoman Beth Toll said several adjustments were made to the schedule Saturday.

Normal train derailment

About 16 or 17 cars on a northbound freight train derailed on the Union Pacific main line south of Uptown Normal Saturday. Amtrak traffic was shut down in both directions due to the incident.

“Due to a freight train derailment, Amtrak Texas Eagle trains 422 and 22 will detour between St. Louis and Chicago missing all intermediate stops. Alternate transportation will be provided for passengers scheduled to board between St. Louis and Chicago Additionally, Amtrak Lincoln Service (operating between Chicago and St. Louis) trains 303, 306 and 307 are canceled. Passengers onboard Lincoln Service train 300, which was already en route and is terminating at SPI, are being provided substitute bus transportation.”

 Service updates are available on Twitter at @AmtrakAlerts.

ISU said there was no imminent danger to the campus community, but students living nearby who have concerns can email the Dean of Students Office email at deanofstudents@ilstu.edu. Staff are monitoring this email address.

Normal train derailment

A railroad worker inspects damage after a northbound freight train derailed on the Union Pacific main line south of Uptown Normal Saturday. Amtrak traffic was shut down in both directions due to the incident.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News