Watch now: Central Illinois train derailment leaves wreckage, closed intersections

NORMAL — A train derailment early Saturday shook residents awake as more than a dozen Union Pacific cargo cars went off the tracks near the Uptown Normal station, closing multiple intersections as crews cleaned up the mess. No injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.
Sixteen cars were derailed at a switching area, according to Normal Mayor Chris Koos. Illinois State University Police said no hazardous materials were aboard the train, and there were no related power outages as of 8 a.m.
"At around 5 a.m., I heard what I thought was an earthquake," said Logan Meagher, an Illinois State University student who lives near Uptown Normal. "I saw a huge flash of light. I came outside and there was this."
Police asked residents to avoid the area Saturday morning as crews continued to work. Matt Swaney, a Normal Fire Department spokesman, said the Town of Normal, ISU, Ameren Illinois and Union Pacific were evaluating the derailment site and the impacts to the surrounding area as repairs began.
He said the surrounding neighborhoods, portions of the university campus and nearby business district would likely be affected by an extended power outage. Officials were assembling a joint information and emergency operations center.
Temperatures were near zero at the time of the derailment around 5 a.m., but Koos said officials were uncertain whether weather had anything to do with the cause.
“Two lines that run parallel have damage, but we hope that one line will be functional as soon as the wreckage is cleared away,” he said.
ISU student Trevor Tanke said the building where he was staying often shakes slightly when there are strong wind gusts, but what he experienced early Saturday was jarringly different.
"It shook for like 15, 20 seconds, and we were like, 'Wow. Was that an earthquake?'" he said. He looked out the window and didn't see anything.
"Thank gosh everyone's OK," he said, surveying the wreckage later Saturday morning. "That's scary."
Several Normal intersections remained closed as of noon, but most had reopened. Swaney asked the public to stay clear of the area.
"Do not approach the train or the tracks in an attempt to take pictures or video," he said. "While there are no hazardous materials involved in the derailment, there are power lines down, and portions of the train or track may be energized and poses a electrocution hazard. In addition, it is unlawful to trespass on railroad property and may result in fines or arrest."
Amtrak officials at the Uptown Center in Normal said they were using buses to transport passengers from Lincoln to Pontiac until the train tracks could be re-opened. The company also brought in some track repair equipment to help with the repairs of the track.
Amtrak spokeswoman Beth Toll said several adjustments were made to the schedule Saturday.
“Due to a freight train derailment, Amtrak Texas Eagle trains 422 and 22 will detour between St. Louis and Chicago missing all intermediate stops. Alternate transportation will be provided for passengers scheduled to board between St. Louis and Chicago Additionally, Amtrak Lincoln Service (operating between Chicago and St. Louis) trains 303, 306 and 307 are canceled. Passengers onboard Lincoln Service train 300, which was already en route and is terminating at SPI, are being provided substitute bus transportation.”
Service updates are available on Twitter at @AmtrakAlerts.
At appx 5 a.m. on Feb. 13 the University was made aware of a cargo train derailment in Uptown Normal. At this time, there are no injuries, no hazardous materials aboard the train, and no current power outages. More at https://t.co/HL4Km8DIhl. Follow @NormalFire for updates.— IL State Univ Police (@ISUPolice) February 13, 2021
ISU said there was no imminent danger to the campus community, but students living nearby who have concerns can email the Dean of Students Office email at deanofstudents@ilstu.edu. Staff are monitoring this email address.
This story will be updated.
