Watch now: Central Illinois train derailment leaves wreckage, closed intersections

Temperatures were near zero at the time of the derailment around 5 a.m., but Koos said officials were uncertain whether weather had anything to do with the cause.

“Two lines that run parallel have damage, but we hope that one line will be functional as soon as the wreckage is cleared away,” he said.

ISU student Trevor Tanke said the building where he was staying often shakes slightly when there are strong wind gusts, but what he experienced early Saturday was jarringly different.

"It shook for like 15, 20 seconds, and we were like, 'Wow. Was that an earthquake?'" he said. He looked out the window and didn't see anything.

"Thank gosh everyone's OK," he said, surveying the wreckage later Saturday morning. "That's scary."

Several Normal intersections remained closed as of noon, but most had reopened. Swaney asked the public to stay clear of the area.

"Do not approach the train or the tracks in an attempt to take pictures or video," he said. "While there are no hazardous materials involved in the derailment, there are power lines down, and portions of the train or track may be energized and poses a electrocution hazard. In addition, it is unlawful to trespass on railroad property and may result in fines or arrest."