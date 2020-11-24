Watch now: Coles County police agencies take advantage of government equipment program

The Charleston Police Department obtained two of the vehicles for the CRT from the Law Enforcement Support Office, which is a part of a support agency of the U.S. Department of Defense.

Reed said the old bank security vehicle the team was using was starting to have too many mechanical problems. Buying a vehicle similar to what many crisis teams use would have cost “hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he said.

Actually, the value of each of the two vehicles that went to the CRT was closer to a half-million, but Reed said the only cost was transporting them from California. Each police agency in the team contributed $2,000 toward that, he said.

One of the vehicles is currently being retrofitted for CRT use while the other will be used for parts, as those alone are “very expensive,” Reed said.

“We thought that would be the most responsible use of taxpayer money,” he said.

