Watch now: Coles County police agencies take advantage of government equipment program

CHARLESTON — There were a dozen times last year when a specialized Coles County police vehicle responded to one of the high-risk situations it’s designed for, and in 10 instances officers ended up facing someone holed up with a gun.
Having to deal with such incidents was one reason behind taking advantage of a cost-effective way to get an armored vehicle to protect the officers who have to face those risks, one police official says.
The county’s Crisis Response Team, made up of officers from various county police agencies, used a federal surplus program to get such a vehicle and the only cost was getting it to Coles County.
It’s classified as a “mine-resistant vehicle” but it will mostly be used to protect officers when they get to the scene of someone barricaded with a gun.
“We want officers to be behind armor,” said Charleston police Chief Chad Reed, who’s chairman of the Crisis Response Team board.
The team’s acquiring the vehicle was one of numerous examples of Coles County police agencies receiving materials through a federal program that provides military gear and other equipment at no cost.
The Charleston Police Department obtained two of the vehicles for the CRT from the Law Enforcement Support Office, which is a part of a support agency of the U.S. Department of Defense.
Reed said the old bank security vehicle the team was using was starting to have too many mechanical problems. Buying a vehicle similar to what many crisis teams use would have cost “hundreds of thousands of dollars,” he said.
Actually, the value of each of the two vehicles that went to the CRT was closer to a half-million, but Reed said the only cost was transporting them from California. Each police agency in the team contributed $2,000 toward that, he said.
One of the vehicles is currently being retrofitted for CRT use while the other will be used for parts, as those alone are “very expensive,” Reed said.
“We thought that would be the most responsible use of taxpayer money,” he said.
He added that there will be “absolutely no weapons” on the vehicle itself. He said he knows some people might be concerned that it will be “a weapon to be used against citizens” but that’s “absolutely not the case.”
In addition to officer protection, there will likely be times when the vehicle will help with navigating difficult terrain, Reed also said.
The vehicle would have been useful several years ago when the CRT helped with the search for a man missing near Lake Charleston, he said.
Reed said he hopes the work on the vehicle will be finished in time for it to be in use by the first of the year.
LESO records show the vehicle was obtained in May of last year and that Charleston police also received several weapons from the program.
Reed also said the program provided the city of Charleston with an ambulance as well as other equipment and supplies.
The Coles County Sheriff’s Office also obtained a vehicle through the program with thoughts of putting it to similar uses, sheriff’s Capt. Brian Huston said.
However, the plan now is to return the vehicle because equipment compatibility issues and other circumstances mean using it won’t be feasible, he said.
But the sheriff’s office has obtained several firearms through the program, Huston said. Those helped meet a need to have a rifle in every squad car and to have handguns available for deputies as well.
The sheriff’s office is also looking at the program to possibly get generators for a new telecommunication system that’s in the works, Huston also said.
The LESO records also show that the Mattoon Police Department has used the program to obtain firearms.
